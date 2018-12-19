23825 results for

Personal Growth
Food Trends
Love

Here's Why You Keep Attracting The Wrong Guys + How To Manifest The RIGHT One

"You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." —Buddha

#manifesting #joy #marriage #dating
Rishma Petraglia
August 13 2017
Integrative Health

The 'Sugar Destroyer' Herb + 8 Other Tips For Quitting Sugar That Blew Our Minds

We're kicking off mbg's first no-sugar week challenge!

#inflammation #sugar
Liz Moody
June 18 2017
Recipes

8 Little Rules I Live By In The Kitchen: A Healthy Chef Explains

When I help people look at how they eat and how they might positively change their relationship with food, I try to stay away from hard and fast rules...

#food as medicine #chefs #food
Seamus Mullen
September 5 2015
Personal Growth

How To Make Healthy Habits Second Nature, According To Doctors Who Know

Temptation building, habit stacking, and more expert-approved strategies for helping your goals actually stick.

#empowerment #forgiveness #affirmations #brain
Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 6
Integrative Health

8 Science-Backed Reasons To Cuddle More

Great news: Hugs are good for your immune system.

#anxiety #stress #hormones
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 21 2018
Mental Health
Functional Food
Functional Food
Functional Food
Mental Health
Climate Change

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 24, 2018)

This might be why it's so hard to quit sugar.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
September 24 2018
Travel
Home

Getting Rid Of This One Home 'Essential' Totally Changed My Life

Nix it and you'll be one big step closer to making your home a sanctuary.

#empowerment #Purpose
Sara Quiriconi
March 29 2018

How I’ve Found Strength Through My Father's Alzheimer’s

My once vibrant father, a retired astronomy professor with a Ph.D. in physics, hasn’t known night from day for more than three years now.

#Alzheimer's
Tara Reed
September 28 2015
Love