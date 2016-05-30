23825 results for
Lost That "Honeymoon Phase" Feeling? 10 Tips For Getting It Back
It's easier (and way more fun) than you might think.
This Diet Will Balance Blood Sugar & Promote A Healthy Weight, Study Says
Going vegan may be the key to staying full and keeping your weight in check.
Food Rules I Recommend For Overall Health: A Doctor Explains
Establishing a healthy diet isn’t just about cutting calories or passing on processed foods. It’s about changing the way you approach your meals for...
Don't Throw Away Your Squash Seeds — Make This Mouthwatering Granola Instead
The environment (and your pockets) will thank you.
How To Raise Boys Without All The Stereotypes About Masculinity
It's time to be more conscious about the messages we give our sons.
Don't Like How Veggies Taste? New Study Finds Your Genes May Be To Blame
We're not just talking about an average distaste for leafy greens.
How An Elimination Diet Boosted My Energy & Cleared My Skin
As a functional medicine practitioner, I see people on a daily basis who are kept from living the life they want because of health problems. But I...
5 Health Hacks I Thought Were Crazy Until I Tried Them
Are fasting and breathwork really worth adding to your routine?
I’m a Vegetarian Who Does HIIT Workouts Every Day. This Is What I Eat
All plants? No problem! Here's what this vegan athlete eats to stay strong
Is Your Diet Missing This Key Ingredient?
You'll be healthier AND happier.
How To Harness The Powerful Energy Of Tonight's New Moon In Capricorn
Time to ask yourself if your goals are ambitious enough.
7 Ways To Keep Your Energy High & Anxiety Low During Cold Months
Cold weather can make us feel tired and lonely, but planning ahead can make a big difference.
These 33 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes Are All The Meal-Prep Motivation You Need
From quick collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews.
5 Quick Pick-Me-Ups (That Don't Involve Caffeine)
Refresh your energy when it feels low.
7 Ways You're Setting Up Your Own Relationships To Fail
And how to stop self-sabotaging your relationships.
6 Simple Tips That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds
You can't go wrong with these.
7 Ways To Get Meat-Eaters To Love Plants
Whether you’re on a Paleo, vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, slow-carb, low-carb or Mediterranean diet, every single healthy nutritional protocol on the...
How To Mindfully Maintain Your Weight (Even Through The Month Of December)
It is possible, we swear!
10 Inflammation-Fighting Pantry & Freezer Staples That Upgrade Any Meal
Great kitchen additions, whether you're vegan, paleo, or keto.
How Meal Kits Are Working To Cut Back On Plastic
There's some seriously out-of-the-box thinking going on in the market.