Integrative Health

I Had Intense Jaw Pain For Months. Here's What Finally Helped

Acupuncture can help treat TMD by providing pain relief from jaw and neck pain associated with bruxism.

#pain #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Nicole Hansalik
December 22 2018

Jealousy Is Ruining Your Relationship. Here's How To Stop

A survey of therapists revealed that jealousy was the major problem in one-third of all clients seeking psychotherapy. Makes sense when you consider...

#healing #relationships #happiness #gratitude #sex
Thai Nguyen
November 14 2015
Integrative Health

3 Tips For Trying Intermittent Fasting, From An Integrative Doctor

Amy Shah, M.D., can help you navigate the very personalized (and sometimes ambiguous) world of IF.

#intermittent fasting #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
November 12 2019
Integrative Health
Beauty

9 Things People In Their 20s Should Do Now To Be Healthy Later In Life

Young men and women in their 20s don't always do all that they can to prevent problems later in life.

#happiness #fitness #heart disease #personal growth #skin
Nancy Simpkins, M.D.
July 15 2014

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 10)

The top wellness news for May 10, 2017, including didgeridoos for snoring, the budget gym boom, and the connection between humor and health.

#healing #breathing #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
May 10 2017
Mental Health
Personal Growth
Wellness Trends

8 Things You Need To Know Today (October 25)

All the wellness news you need to know today including the avocado shortage, the truth about hunger, and the best and worst cities for vegetarians and...

#news #avocado #news roundup #weight loss
Leigh Weingus
October 25 2016
Integrative Health

Oral Allergy Syndrome: What It Is + 6 Ways To Improve It

Do you ever get a tingling, itchy, or scratchy tongue or throat after eating certain raw fruits, vegetables, nuts, or seeds? You aren't alone. In...

#allergies #health #food #food sensitivity
Romilly Hodges, M.S., CNS
February 6 2016
Sex
Sex
Personal Growth

Exactly How To Find Your Purpose, According To A Happiness Expert

"The body needs food, water, rest. The soul needs love and courage and purpose."

#empowerment #joy #Purpose #depression #Journey
Leigh Weingus
November 13 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR C by GE

How I'm Planting Roots & Staying Grounded During A Period Of Life Transition

How I'm planting roots and staying grounded during a period of life transition.

#partner
Jenny Essig
December 16 2019
Recipes

Vegan Buckwheat-Maple Cookies

Buckwheat puffs are one of my all-time favorite healthy ingredients.

#dessert #vegan #food
Megha Mehta
February 11 2014
Home

7 Ways Grains Are Wrecking Your Health

We live in a grain-centric society. Grains are the foundation of what people buy in the grocery stores; the next time you're grocery shopping just...

#gluten #inflammation #wellness #digestion #healthy foods
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 18 2014
Wellness Trends

Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time

And how she's helping her friend beat cancer, too.

#running #fitness #cancer #Journey
Leigh Weingus
September 27 2017

6 More Stories To Make You Believe In The Power Of Your Mind To Heal You

In 6 Stories To Make You Believe In The Power Of Your Mind To Heal You, I shared with you evidence that the mind’s thoughts, beliefs, and feelings can...

#healing #stress #mind body connection #personal growth #cancer
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
December 5 2013