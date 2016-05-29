23825 results for

Travel

6 Tips For Traveling The World — Even When You're Totally Broke

Many websites offer “secret hotel” deals, where you can book a five-star hotel at a fraction of the price, as long as you don’t mind finding out where...

#money #personal growth #travel #tips
Courtney Sunday
May 29 2016
Food Trends

On A Budget? These Are The Best Inexpensive, Healthy Foods To Buy At ALDI For 2019

The European grocer is positioned to be the next Trader Joe's.

#easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Liz Moody
December 31 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

The Top 5 Tiny But Transformative Mindful Eating Tweaks, According To A Dietician

Achieve your nutrition goals with these few simple changes throughout the day.

#partner #food
Caitlyn Elf
January 10 2019
Food Trends

7 Food Combinations That Will Make You Bloated & Tired

Food is the highlight of the holidays for most people.

#constipation #Ayurveda #slideshows #digestion #food
Nadya Andreeva
December 2 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

A $15 Dinner ... All With Ingredients From Whole Foods Market

A nutritionist takes on the challenge of creating a hearty meal for two made with meat and veggies for less than $15.

#recipes #salads #healthy recipes #wellness #meat
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
September 28 2016
Food Trends

Starting The Decade With Veganuary? Here Are 10 Things You Need To Know

If you're feeling inspired to turn a vegan leaf this coming year, here's what you should know.

#news #gut health #vegan #ketogenic
Sarah Regan
December 23 2019
Functional Food

The 5 Components That Make Every Meal Gut-Healing

It's way easier than you'd think.

#gut health
Robyn Youkilis
February 28 2018
Love

The Safest Ways To Date During A Global Pandemic, According To An MD

It's an all right time to find love; here's how to do so safely.

#COVID-19 #dating
Abby Moore
March 31
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Perfect Bar

Breaking The Cycle Of Homelessness With Holistic Healing And Love Without Reason

Activist and artist LaRayia Gaston talks about her organization Lunch On Me, which works to feed LA’s homeless population with fresh and organic...

#food
mindbodygreen
June 18 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

5 Better-For-You Lunch Ideas Your Kids Will Ask For Every Single Day

These school lunch ideas are as easy to make as they are fun to eat.

#lunch #partner
mindbodygreen
September 13 2018

Basic Food Rules For A Long, Healthy Life

Forget fad diets, eating for a long, healthy life doesn't have to be hard—or restrictive.

#nutrition #food as medicine #healthy foods #food
Sally Beare
July 20 2016
Love

The One Habit Every Couple Needs For Their Relationship To Last

A marriage therapist explains the one habit that sets apart couples who last.

#marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 6 2019
Recipes

These 3 Morning Smoothies Will Give You Focus, Energy & Intention

Morning meditation can continue in moving form as we cook.

#smoothies #breakfast
Tamal & Victoria Dodge
September 24 2019
Personal Growth
Food Trends

Can't Find The Ingredient You Need? Here Are Some Common Alternatives

You'll be all set next time you're in a pinch!

#coconut oil
Nealy Fischer
June 7 2019
Food Trends

Want To Try Going Keto? Here's A One-Day Meal Plan For Optimal Benefits

You can be keto no matter what dietary preferences or restrictions you have.

#lunch #easy meals #breakfast #ketogenic #dinner
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 17 2018