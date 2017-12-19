15371 results for

Functional Food

If You're Having Gut Issues, Stop Eating This "Healthy" Food Immediately

A functional doctor weighs in on the food wrecking her patients' health.

#news #gut health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
December 19 2017
6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 28, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including rethinking sexual desire, why cannabis will help your coffee taste better, and what actually...

#news #coffee #news roundup #libido
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 28 2018

10 "Healthy" Behaviors That Are Dragging You Down

When we do everything we're told to get healthy and it just doesn't work, what do we do next? We eat what we're told to eat, avoid what we're told to...

#stress #wellness #yoga #healthy foods #food
Michael Taylor
August 28 2013
Try This MD's Favorite Nut When You Need A Sweet-Yet-Satisfying Snack

This healthy, sweet snack takes only seconds to prepare.

#fats #easy meals #snacks
Jamie Schneider
September 14
Wellness Trends

Science-Backed Reasons To Add Coloring To Your Self-Care Practice

From stress and anxiety reduction to mindfulness and self-compassion, here are eight reasons the simple act of coloring should be a part of your...

#alcohol #stress #happiness #mindfulness #addiction
Judy Clement Wall
April 5 2016
Weekly Horoscope: Here's How To Rock The First Full Week Of Spring

Don't forget to take some time to daydream.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 25 2019
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Favorite Detox Rituals & The One Natural Beauty Product She Can't Live Without

Mandy Moore shares her favorite detox rituals, including infrared sauna and chlorophyll water.

#supplements #cleanse #coconut oil
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 11 2019
IQs Are Falling All Over The World — Could This Be Why?

Protect your cognitive power with these six tips.

#environmentalism #brain
Amy Shah, M.D.
July 15 2018

Does Your Space Support Your Intentions? Use This Holistic Home Checklist To Find Out

As a feng shui consultant, I encourage my clients to view their home as the holder of their dreams.

#declutter #home designs #energy #home
Jayme Barrett
January 25 2017
5 Phytonutrients You Should Be Eating For An Everyday Detox

The color of your food matters—here's how to use it to your advantage.

#garlic #recipes #beauty #food as medicine #healthy recipes
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
December 7 2016
Do You Bounce Back From Breakups Quickly? This Is Your Attachment Style

Yes, avoidants can still have successful relationships.

#breakup #single life #dating
Peter Lovenheim, J.D.
September 26 2018