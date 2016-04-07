23728 results for

Meditation

A Morning Meditation That Will Improve Your Entire Day

Revel in the wonderment of you for just a moment.

#gratitude #meditation
Kaia Roman
April 7 2016
Recipes
Sex

Is This Common Hang-Up Messing With Your Sex Life?

Why genital self-image matters. (Yes, this is a thing!)

#news #confidence #body positivity
Kelly Gonsalves
April 30 2019
Meditation

Weekly Horoscope: Some Crazy Astrological Happenings Fall On Tuesday's Election Day

How will history be shaped this Tuesday, November 6?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
November 5 2018
Off-the-Grid
Love

The One Phrase Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"

"We paused. Something felt different. It was different because of that one little word."

#empowerment #joy #affirmations
Andrew Horn
January 31 2017

How To Design Your Own Skin-Beautifying Smoothie

Try this smoothie packed with beauty superfoods for a glowing complexion.

#avocado #beauty #food as medicine #skin
Jolene Hart
March 24 2016
Recipes

These Healthy Cinnamon Rolls (!!) Are The Perfect Christmas Breakfast

Vegan, paleo, gluten-free, AND insanely delicious.

#Paleo #vegan #holiday
Liz Moody
December 23 2017
Beauty
Food Trends

Vegan Pancakes For One

With the busy lifestyles that many of us lead, it's crucial that we listen to our bodies with regard to cravings. It's not uncommon for us to crave...

#recipes #vegan #breakfast #food #vegan recipes
Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
September 1 2015
Love

5 Things Couples Who Stay Together Do Every Day

Doing these things every day will forge a bond that can withstand any challenge.

#joy #marriage #longevity #soul mates
Ryan David
July 4 2017

A Delicious Chia Pudding Recipe To Balance Your Hormones

Your thyroid and taste buds will thank you.

#chia seed
Fern Olivia
September 3 2016
Mental Health
Motivation

What SNL's Leslie Jones Can Teach Us About Real-World Wellness

Leslie Jones is no stranger to the limelight when speaking the truth, especially to the masses on social media—and at the gym is no exception.

#celebrity #confidence #body positivity
Krysten Peck
February 8 2018
Personal Growth

16 Affirmations To Inspire A Vibrant, Fulfilling Year

Our thoughts do shape our reality, and now I choose to create a more vibrant, positive, and loving one.

#happiness #gratitude #meditation #abundance #wellness
Rachael Kable
January 4 2016

Tonight's Aries Supermoon Is A Supercharged Hunter's Moon, Too: Here's What That Means For You

"Here are a few tips for harnessing the heat and manifesting your wild dreams during the supercharged supermoon in Aries."

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 15 2016