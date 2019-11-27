15787 results for

Meditation

Need To Calm Down? Try This Easy Vagus Nerve Breathing Exercise

It's all about stimulating the vagus nerve.

#breath #stress #anxiety
Kaia Roman
November 27 2019
Personal Growth
Food Trends

Should Women Quit Caffeine? This Hormone Expert Says Coffee & Hormones Don't Mix

Yes, research shows there may be some benefits to drinking coffee. But I believe that the risks for women with active hormone issues—like PMS, PCOS,...

#caffeine #hormones #coffee #health
Alisa Vitti
April 19 2016
Healthy Weight

The Wellness Practices That Helped Me Lose Over 100 Pounds—And Keep Them Off

The best advice for losing weight and keeping it off, including journaling every day, tracking what you eat, and healing from emotional traumas.

#empowerment #journaling
Mordechai Wiener
April 7 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Fabletics

6 Stress-Busting Activities That Every Busy Person Needs To Know About

Foam rolling & wellness expert Lo Roxburgh shares her favorite tips for living with ease, from waking up to a rebounder to afternoon meditation.

#stress #partner #happiness #workout #fitness
Lauren Roxburgh
October 11 2016
Personal Growth

27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries

When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...

#alcohol #relationships #fitness #juicing #healthy foods
Danielle Zeigler
June 29 2014

Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do

Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.

#holidays #digestion #health
Jessica Hayman, ND
December 25 2016
Functional Food

Manifest Your Own Meditation Retreat — Without Leaving Home

Block off your calendar, set your intention, ditch your devices, and enjoy.

#meditation #yoga #stress management
Kim Roberts, M.A.
May 10 2016
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Functional Food

7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life

Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.

#nutrition #heart disease #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 30 2016

The Perfect Breakfast: Coconut-Vanilla Granola

This one goes out to all the people who like to know exactly what they're putting in their bodies.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
February 20 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Sanuk

10 Yoga Clichés That Are Actually True

How many of these have you done today?

#love #happiness #yogis #wellness #yoga
Jordan Younger
May 30 2017
Home
Functional Food

7 Ways To Wake Up In The Morning — No Caffeine Necessary

Start the day with a buzz—just not from coffee.

#drinks #mbg Brain Health #breakfast #energy
Liz Moody
August 10 2018
Love

Should We Treat Our Relationships More Like Our Careers?

A simple calendar invite can transform your love life.

#marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
September 4 2018
Integrative Health
Integrative Health