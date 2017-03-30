15633 results for

Parenting

An Honest Letter To All Of Us From A Very Mindful Kid

This might be the most uplifting thing we've read all week.

#parenting advice #mindfulness #parenting
Ollie Hodges
March 30 2017
Home

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 27)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the impact wearing red has on our psychology, the amazing Olympic runner who competed while...

#news #running #anxiety #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
June 27 2017
Integrative Health

11 Things Cameron Diaz Taught Me About Aging, Beauty & Total Wellness

On the eve of turning 40, Cameron realized just how scared (and ill-prepared) society is of the aging process. So she wrote her second book to explore...

#celebrity #beauty #wellness #aging
Colleen Wachob
April 5 2016
Friendships

The Relationship-Sabotaging Behavior You're Probably Holding On To

The biggest relationship saboteur is something most of us do without even realizing it.

#empowerment #friendship #confidence #body positivity
Joelle Amouroux-Huttner
July 15 2017
Personal Growth

How COVID-19 Has Changed This MD's Work — And What He's Doing About It

The impact of the outbreak on medicine includes the personal lives of the doctors.

#COVID-19 #Us, Interrupted
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 13
Sex

Is An Open Relationship Right For You? An In-Depth Guide

Everything you need to know about consensual non-monogamy.

#polyamory #dating
Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
January 2 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Visit Colorado

Top Reasons to Skip the Beach and Embrace a Mountain Wellness Retreat This Winter

Natural hot springs, snow-capped mountains, and adventure are calling. 

#partner
Ashley Mateo
December 12 2019
Love

Feel Like Your Partner Is Closed Off? 7 Steps To Encourage Them To Open Up

There are a lot of reasons someone may struggle to open up.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Sarah Regan
April 27
Food Trends

5 Mindset Shifts To Make Clean Eating A Habit

Functional medicine nutritionist, Dana James shares how she helps her clients shift their mindset to create healthier eating patterns.

#food as medicine #clean food #food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
March 16 2016
Spirituality

6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

No person is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 23

Heartbreak Isn't All There Is. Here's How To Process Loss & Open Yourself Up To Love

We all have a story. It is the story of our past, our present, and the journey we are taking toward our future. Here's how to start learning to love...

#love #personal growth #self-care
Derek O’Neill
May 3 2017
Mental Health

I Was Emotionally Addicted To Alcohol. Here's What I Wish Someone Had Told Me

"Be aware of what you are putting in your precious body, on all accounts—but especially when it comes to any addictive substance."

#alcohol #wellness #health
Annie Grace
June 10 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

Try This Simple Gratitude Practice Whenever You Start Something New

Start the new year by grounding yourself in this self-care ritual.

#partner #skin care #Purpose
mindbodygreen
November 18 2018

How To Know If You're Ignoring Your Intuition: A Psychic Explains

"If you aren't in touch with your intuition, you can't live at your highest potential."

#mindfulness #mind body connection #spirituality #intuition
Tanya Carroll Richardson
September 26 2016
Mental Health

3 Psychiatrist-Approved Ways To Train Your Brain To Deal With Anxiety

Daniel Amen, M.D., is a pioneer in the field of brain health.

#anxiety #mbgpodcast #mbg Brain Health #brain
Jason Wachob
October 22 2019
Spirituality
Functional Food
Sex

This Personality Type Is More Likely To Cheat In Relationships

This personality trait is usually a good thing. But in this case? Not so much.

#breakup #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
April 24 2019