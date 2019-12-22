15492 results for

Sex
Routines

Everything You Need To Know About Traditional Tantra Yoga

"I found strength in this freedom and eventually came to consider this way of teaching far more powerful than the way I was trained to teach in the...

#yoga #tantra
LeLa Becker
June 26 2017
Sex
Meditation

Sophrology 101: Learn All About France's Best-Kept Secret For Reducing Stress

You heard it here first: This is the latest mind-body practice that can help manage your stress.

#breath #anxiety
Emma Loewe
October 8 2018
Spirituality

You Can Turn Anything Into A Spiritual Experience (Yes, Even Waiting In Lines). Here's How

Living spiritually doesn't need to mean sitting in meditation for hours a day (because who has time for that?).

#gratitude #Journey
Sah D’Simone
August 8 2018
Meditation

6 Ways You Can Use Meditation To Balance Your Hormones

Yep, meditation is almost always a good idea.

#sleep #hormones #brain
Lynne Goldberg
October 13 2016
Sex
Sex

How To Hack Your Brain To Have Multiple Orgasms (Yes, You Can Do It)

Hack your brain to keep having orgasms.

#orgasm #brain
Gigi Engle
October 27 2019
Sex

Everything You Need To Know About The Sacred Art Of Tantric Masturbation

It's way more spiritual, explorative, and mindful than the average wank.

#orgasm #body positivity #tantra #libido
Gabrielle Kassel
July 28 2016
Sex
Meditation
Spirituality
Sex
Meditation
Sex

This One Habit Might Be The Secret To Continuing Having Great Sex As Parents

Time to brush up on your sweet-talk game, parents.

#marriage #motherhood
Gigi Engle
December 7 2019
Sex

This Is Why You Feel Sad Or Emotional After Sex

Everything you need to know about postcoital dysphoria.

#orgasm #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
March 3 2019
Sex

How To Have The Best Sex Of Your Life, Every Time

The confidence to take over the world and pursue my real vision rather than finding oblivion through short-lived distractions and infatuations—that’s...

#relationships #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #sex
Biet Simkin
May 6 2016
Sex

How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment

"I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame....

#healing #sexuality #tantric sex #sexual assault #meditation
Psalm Isadora
February 3 2017
Sex

Is THIS Why You're Struggling With Arousal?

Are you turned on but your body isn't responding? Or do you get physically aroused when you don't want to? Read this.

#sexuality #sexual assault #sex #orgasm #mind body connection
Tiffany Lashai Curtis
January 11 2019
Spirituality