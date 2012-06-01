15492 results for

Personal Growth

10 Life Changing Tips Inspired By Deepak Chopra

He practices meditation with P Diddy, does yoga with Tara Stiles, and hangs out with Lady Gaga. Here are ten life changing tips inspired from quotes...

#celebrity #mindfulness #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Robert Piper
June 1 2012
Routines

3 Restorative Yoga Poses To Help Heal Trauma

In order to address trauma holistically, body-oriented therapies have been introduced as a way to bring attention to the sensations in the body as a...

#healing #yoga poses #relaxation
Adrienne S. Baggs, Ph.D.
March 6 2015

5 Reasons Massages Aren't Just For Pampering Yourself

Many people believe that going to a massage therapist is just a way to pamper or indulge yourself. This is why so many of us wait to have one; we...

#pain #mind body connection #relaxation #wellness #immunity
Kate Greenleaf
March 19 2013
Functional Food

What A Personal Trainer Wants You To Know About Protein

Yes, you really can be vegan and super strong.

#vegetarian #vegan
Chelsea Lay
May 6 2017
Functional Food

Bloated? These 5 Foods May Be The Culprit

It’s no secret that bloating (and gas) is often a direct result of what we eat.

#food as medicine #digestion #food
Dawna Stone
February 19 2016
Parenting

55 Real Moms Share Their Best Pieces Of Life Advice

You'll want to bookmark this one.

#motherhood
Leigh Weingus
May 13 2018
Functional Food

The One Thing An Inflammation Expert Eats Daily In 3 Easy Forms

Chronic inflammation will wreak havoc on your body, both inside and out.

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #Collagen #healthy aging
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
November 9 2017

How To Eat Healthy When You're Eating Out

If you aim to eat healthy, the idea of going out to eat can be a nightmare. But you don’t want to give up your social life and make yourself an...

#stress #digestion #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
August 7 2013
Integrative Health

7 Things Doctors Don't Tell New Moms

During your pregnancy, you obsessed over every new change in your body and belly. For nine months, you practiced prenatal yoga, ate all the right...

#fertility #pregnancy #wellness #parenting
Julie Durnan, N.D.
March 6 2014
Beauty
Functional Food

Your Comprehensive Guide To Pea Protein

This vegetable protein is the main ingredient in many plant-based alternatives.

#plants #protein #vegetarian #vegan
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
August 13 2018

How To Repeat The Honeymoon Phase (Over & Over Again)

Many of us are under the impression that relationships include an initial blast of bliss, followed by a quick decent into "the big fade." We believe...

#love #relationships #personal growth #present #tips
Shelly Bullard, MFT
June 5 2013
Recovery
Home

A Straightforward Guide To What Can & Can't Be Composted (And Why)

We asked a waste management expert in Vermont, where composting food scraps is mandatory.

#environmentalism #organic food
Emma Loewe
September 1
Functional Food
Routines

8 Simple Stretches To Release Your Tight Hips Right Now

Get ready to feel a lot more open, physically and mentally.

#yoga
Hollis Liebman
October 29 2017

5 Rules To Get (And Keep) Gorgeous, Glowing, Healthy Skin For Life

Taking care of your skin is about so much more than what you put on it; lifestyle plays a big role in keeping your skin healthy, radiant, and youthful...

#toxic #beauty #skin #aging
Tata Harper
November 9 2015
Change-Makers

Eco-Friendly Wrapping That May Just Outshine The Gift Inside

Wrap your gifts up in a way that inspires childlike excitement and projects dreamy vibes onto your Christmas tree or menorah.

#holidays #green living #sustainability
Emma Loewe
December 21 2016