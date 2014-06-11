15781 results for

Routines

5 Reasons You Should Do Kettlebell Swings

There’s no question that kettlebells are becoming more and more popular as a workout tool.

#flexibility #fitness #crossfit
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
June 11 2014
12 Wellness Experts On How They REALLY Built Their Brands Online

We asked 10 of our featured wellness experts and food bloggers to spill their secrets for building a personal wellness brand online.

#business #happiness #fitness #wellness #food
mindbodygreen
October 27 2015
Off-the-Grid
Food Trends

6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 30, 2018)

Want to avoid tapeworms? Here's how.

#news #fats #news roundup
Liz Moody
January 30 2018
Home
Wellness Trends

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle, a natural herb that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is commonly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver.

#Herbs #beauty #health
Lindsay Cohn
January 28 2017
Love
Recipes
Functional Food

How To Pick The Perfect Avocado, From New York City's Avocado Guy

These avo-tricks will make you love them even more!

#vegetarian #superfoods
M. Tara Crowl
April 14 2019
Love

4 Surefire Ways To Make Your Partner Feel Loved

How do you give in ways that makes your partner feel truly and deeply loved?

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
April 16 2014

How A Shaman Helped An Ironman Athlete Become A Champion

Recently, Hawaii Ironman World Champion Mark Allen was voted ESPN's Greatest Endurance Athlete of all Time.

#triathlon #fitness #personal growth #goal setting #spirituality
Brant Secunda
March 10 2013

Want To Find Out What You Really Want? Ask These Essential Questions

As a life coach my focus is typically on helping my clients look toward the future, dream big and gain the courage to do whatever it is they want in...

#holidays #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
December 31 2014
Integrative Health

New Study Reveals Exactly How Poor Sleep Hurts Your Gut Health

New study published in PLOS One shows how poor sleep hurts your gut health.

#news #sleep #gut health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 29 2019
Functional Food

What I Eat In A Day: Annie Lawless, Suja Juice Co-Founder

I LOVE food, and I'm always on the move, so I don’t stress a ton about following any particular diet or restricted food list.

#what I eat in a day #juice #food
Annie Lawless
January 26 2016
Home
Spirituality

5 Rules of Etiquette for Yoga Teachers

A few rules of respect for teachers (and students) we can apply and in return deserve to receive.

#relationships #yoga poses #mindfulness #savasana #yoga teacher training
Lauren Eckstrom
August 28 2012
Functional Food

The Small Food Changes That Have The Power To Make A Huge Impact

After the surgery, I knew things had to change.

#gut health #vegan
Andy Levitt
March 10 2018
Functional Food

Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea

Drink up.

#tea
Lisa Hayim
April 9 2018
Personal Growth

Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired

We might not all be professional artists like IN-Q, but we all have the ability to create.

#COVID-19 #mbgpodcast #confidence #affirmations
Jason Wachob
April 2
Functional Food

10 Herbs + Spices To Keep You Looking Young

Herbs and spices that balance your hormones and protect against inflammation.

#Herbs #food as medicine #spices #food
Elizabeth Peyton-Jones, N.D.
February 4 2016