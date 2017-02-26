24053 results for

Routines

5 At-Home Barre Moves You Can Do To Strengthen Your Core

It doesn't get much easier than this.

#pilates
Kelsey J. Patel
February 26 2017
Routines

A Nutritional Medicine Physician Shares Why He Practices Hydrotherapy

It's a wonderful preventive health care measure and easy for anyone to practice.

#sleep #aromatherapy
Andreas Michalsen, M.D., Ph.D.
September 29 2019
Routines

How To Snack Strategically For A More Efficient Metabolism

Snack smarter with these nutritionist-approved tips.

#snacks #healthy foods #food
Lea Basch, M.S., R.D.
October 20 2016
Love

10 Reasons To Love (Like, REALLY Love) Amy Schumer

Yes, she can be vulgar, shameless, and even offensive, but that's not all she's about. We've fallen for Amy, utterly and completely, and here...

#news #feminism
Emi Boscamp
July 30 2015
Motivation
Beauty

This DIY Dry Shampoo Won't Clog Your Pores Or Hurt Your Scalp

Dry shampoo might have negative effects on your scalp, from clogged pores and hairline breakouts to thinning hair. Here's a DIY one that won't.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Andrea Jordan
February 22
Home
Recipes
Functional Food
Functional Food
Routines
Outdoors

5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 12, 2018)

Why Every City Needs A Sky Garden, How Anti-Inflammatory Diets Reduce Anxiety & Why It Makes Sense You Remember Faces

#environmentalism #news roundup #food sensitivity
Caroline Muggia
October 12 2018
Healthy Weight
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentialism by Greg McKeown

This Paradigm-Shifting Idea Has The Power To Change Everything

Once you become an Essentialist, you will find that you aren’t like everybody else. You'll be a quiet revolution of sorts, giving yourself more time...

#books #happiness #relaxation #wellness #self-awareness
mindbodygreen
January 8 2017

A Beginner's Guide To Clean Eating

Here are some tips I use in my daily life and share with my health coaching clients to help make small adjustments each week leading to a massive...

#nutrition #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Cassandra Bodzak
October 25 2014

5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Weight Loss + How To Get It Right

I see many patients in my practice who want to lose weight. Weight that's been creeping up over time, that came with the last baby and never left,...

#personal growth #weight loss #detox #sugar #weight loss success
Robin Berzin, M.D.
May 2 2014

10 Things People In Their 20s Should Do NOW To Be Healthy Later In Life

Young men and women in their 20s don't always do all that they can to prevent problems later in life. After all, a 20-something is young and healthy,...

#happiness #fitness #heart disease #personal growth #skin
Nancy Simpkins, M.D.
July 15 2014