Love
Love

If You Feel 'Needy' In Your Relationships, Read This

How to deal with insecurity in your relationship.

#attachment #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
January 16 2019
Motivation

3 Brutal Truths No One Tells You About Being A Fitness Instructor

Fitness instructors are human. We all have our issues and want to be understood in a certain way.

#fitness #training #realtalk: fitness
Dominique Champagne
November 23 2015
Love

9 Ways To Be Supportive If Your Partner Is Depressed

When you are in a relationship and your partner is depressed, it can be difficult to separate your feelings from theirs, and to understand how to...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #depression
Padhia Avocado
January 26 2015
Routines

How to Start Any Healthy Habit (And Actually Make It Stick)

The key to sustainable success is learning to outsmart your excuses and building a structure to sustain and support those strategies.

#productivity #happiness #abundance #wellness #health
Amita Patel, LMSW
March 26 2016
Personal Growth

Do Mind-Altering Drugs Have A Place In Wellness? 4 Health All-Stars Debate

One thing they all agree on: You need to pick your shaman like you would your neurosurgeon.

#mbgpodcast #depression
Jason Wachob
August 9 2019
Healthy Weight

Experts Swear By This Probiotic For Healthy Weight & Bloat Management*

What experts in various fields had to say about probiotics+.

#gut health #mbgsupplements #microbiome
Abby Moore
5 days ago
Routines
Beauty
Climate Change

We Just Reached A Major Climate Milestone (And It Isn't Pretty)

Today marks Earth Overshoot Day, and if the name didn't give it away, it's not an occasion to whip out the streamers and celebrate.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 2 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

3 Skin-Saving Supplements That Complete Your Daily Routine

3 Beauty-Boosting Wellness Solutions For Your Skin Concerns

#skin care #partner
Krista Soriano
April 18 2019
Mental Health

Your Lack Of Sleep Might Just Be Making You Lonely

Yet another reason to prioritize shut-eye.

#news #sleep #anxiety #friendship
Kelly Gonsalves
August 17 2018
Nature
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

Pterostilbene: Why This Potent Antioxidant Might Be Better Than Resveratrol

Here are some of the exciting ways pterostilbene may help boost your health—plus, tips on the best and safest way to reap the benefits.

#supplements #inflammation #longevity
Stephanie Eckelkamp
August 28 2018
Mental Health
Motivation

20 Minutes Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Fights Caffeine Withdrawal

The study found that both methods enhanced working memory, which helps us with recall for every day activities.

#news #running #brain
Eliza Sullivan
January 20
PAID CONTENT FOR MegaFood

Thinking Beyond Sustainability: How Regenerative Farming Can Save Our Planet

We need to fix a broken system if we want things to get better, and regenerative agriculture provides some of the most tangible results that...

#partner #plants
Krista Soriano
April 22 2019

5 Common Mistakes That Can End Any Relationship

It's a sad truth that our culture provides very little accurate education that would help people navigate the tricky road of relationships. Like sex,...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #happiness
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 27 2014