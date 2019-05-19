23813 results for

Functional Food

A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset

We all need to hit the reset button from time to time. Our healthy eating habits get away from us, and we realize we’re becoming more and more lax...

Kris Carr
October 20 2015
Food Trends

Scientists Unearth What Makes Bread Taste So Good & Now We're Hungry

Scientists found wheat variety and where it's grown affects the final taste and aroma.

Eliza Sullivan
December 13 2019
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's New Moon In Aries

Any efforts that get initiated this week are sure to blossom by the fall.

The AstroTwins
April 15 2018

Breathe Your Way To Your Best Workout Yet

So wait, do I inhale through my nose and exhale with my mouth? What’s wrong with mouth breathing in my workouts? I’m so confused!

Ed Harrold
April 16 2014
Functional Food
10 Habits Of People Who Really Love Their Jobs

Finding love in what you do every day is a worthy endeavor.

mindbodygreen
August 2 2017

7 Ways To Take Your Yoga Practice With You, No Matter Where You Go

My lifestyle doesn't lend itself to regular anything. I’ve spent the last 18 years — my entire working life — touring with bands as a sound engineer....

Becky Pell
November 19 2013

4 Rules For Being Happy In ANY Situation

The culture we live in promotes the belief that pleasure is synonymous with happiness. If you have pleasure, you’re happy. If you don’t, you aren’t.

David Zulberg
November 11 2015

What I Tell My Patients About Belly Fat + How To Get Rid Of It

Shockingly, about 69% of American adults are overweight, leading to an increased risk for numerous chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke,...

Mark Hyman, M.D.
June 30 2015

Do You Have Chronic Inflammation & What Can You Do About It?

Seems like everyone's talking about inflammation these days! More and more studies are coming out linking chronic inflammation to a vast majority of...

Manisha Ghei, M.D., LAc
November 25 2013
Healthy Weight
Recipes
Breaking: These Are The Natural Beauty Trends You Need To Know This Year

We're thrilled that the beauty industry overall is moving in a more natural direction.

mindbodygreen
September 18 2017
Outdoors

New Study Gets Fascinating Insight Into How Our Brains Change When We're Outside

This is especially important if you walk (or bike) to work.

Leigh Weingus
January 31 2018

10 Questions To Know If You're Listening To Your Body

Your body has its own sophisticated intelligence, a natural brilliance that knows the deeper truths your mind alone cannot grasp. When you're...

Steve Sisgold
August 25 2015

5 Easy Ways To Make Your Day Better In Under A Minute

Taking a minute to stop and handle the one or two things that feel doable might be exactly what you need to stop the slide into panic and turn your...

Paula Rizzo
June 6 2016

10 Ways To Get More Done When You Work From Home

One of the most difficult things about working from home is having to be the worker, the motivator and the taskmaster all at the same time. When...

Sarah Morgan
April 1 2014