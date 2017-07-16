24395 results for

How To Make An Energy-Packed Lunch In Less Than 5 Minutes

Weekdays are usually a series of deadlines, time crunches, commutes and errands. Putting together a healthy lunch is often an overlooked item on your...

#recipes #video #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 26 2015

5 Ways To Start Living An Authentic Life Today

In the past, I've done many things that have offended someone. I've voiced my political opinions, taken a few fries off of someone's plate or worn...

#healing #let go #happiness #wellness #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
May 26 2014
Healthy Weight

Want To Kick Those Cravings? Follow This Two-Minute Trick

Researchers have found a simple solution to curb those cravings for good

#study #cravings #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Gerson
January 17 2019
Personal Growth
Functional Food

What You Need To Know About The Foods That Prevent Heart Disease

Are high-cholesterol foods a killer? Is sugar really the villain? With so many diet plans and changing recommendations, it's hard to know what’s what...

#nutrition #heart disease #coffee #cholesterol #health
Dr. Jennifer Haythe
April 18 2016

5 Reasons Everyone Needs To Be Aware Of Eating Disorders (Even If You Don't Have One)

Today marks the start of this year's Eating Disorders Awareness Week. If you aren't personally struggling, you might be wondering why this should...

#eating disorder #mental illness #health #binge eating
Mary Anne Cohen, LCSW, BCD
February 21 2016
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Schmidt's Naturals

Be The Change: This Checklist Has 10 Actionable Items That Actually Make A Difference

It's about time we made these impactful changes for our planet—are you on board?

#partner #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
September 7 2018
Personal Growth

Kundalini Yoga: Why It Has The Power To Heal + Isn't As Weird As You May Think

Picture yourself in stress or pain, and a healer sits next to you, lightly touching your arm. Then suddenly, that sinister energy just shifts in your...

#kundalini #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy #energy
Eilish Bouchier
April 27 2015
Personal Growth
Spirituality
Home

Meet The Woman Who's Helping Millions Tap Into Their Creativity

Brit + Co founder Brit Morin on creativity, motherhood, and fitness apps.

#WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
February 25 2016
Love

Want A Better Relationship? Focus On Improving This One Skill

Emotional intelligence refers to a person's ability to identify, express, and respond effectively to their own emotions, as well as the ability to...

#single life #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
September 30 2019
Personal Growth

How To Know When You've Done "Enough"

Work, household chores, errands, or time with the kids … many of us struggle to feel as if we’ve done “enough.”

#happiness #joy #personal growth #fear #self-acceptance
Vanessa Loder, MBA
April 9 2015
Change-Makers

3 Myths About Conscious Consumerism That Need To Be Busted

Sustainability doesn't have to be about sacrifice.

#environmentalism
Marci Zaroff
August 19 2018
Mental Health

These Kids Are More Likely To Face Mental Health Problems, Study Finds

We need to figure out ways to better support LGBTQ+ kids.

#news #depression
Kelly Gonsalves
November 20 2019
Routines

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 14, 2018)

Including the latest research on how to work out effectively when you're strapped for time.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
September 14 2018
Climate Change

I Swapped Meat For Insects & It Revolutionized My Diet (And Life)

"If I told my 8-year-old self I would be eating bugs one day, I think she would scream and run away."

#environmentalism #protein
Emma Loewe
September 15 2018