The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone

Ninety percent of people are deficient in omega-3s. (Crazy, right?!)

#supplements #wellness #functional medicine #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
January 12 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Mayo Clinic Is Developing Genius New Way To Balance Blood Sugar

New Mayo Clinic study proves that new method, created by a company called Day Two, can accurately predict an individual's post-meal blood sugar...

#news #Blood Sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 2 2019
Change-Makers
Motivation

9 Ways To Make Your Workout Suck Less

Exercise shouldn’t be a hassle or a punishment. It should be a release. Your workouts should be the best part of your day.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training how to #training
Amy Clover
June 11 2015
Functional Food

What's A Bone Broth Fast + Should You Try One?

Just adding some bone broth to your regular routine could have great benefits.

#nutrition #food as medicine #food
Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
July 17 2016
Beauty

This Semipermanent Eyebrow Procedure Is A Game-Changer For Thin, Sparse Brows

Full, feathery eyebrows just frame the face in a certain way, no?

#makeup #skin care
Jamie Schneider
July 24
Beauty

The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Acne is hard enough in the moment—but we have to deal with scars, too?

#acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 1
Beauty

Do Brow Growth Treatments Actually Work? We Looked Into It

Get the full, healthy brows of your dreams.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 12 2019
Integrative Health

Lowering Your Cholesterol May Reduce Your Risk Of This Dementia

These are the lifestyle changes to make to reduce your cholesterol.

#news #brain
Caroline Muggia
May 28 2019
Travel
Functional Food
Parenting

3 Ways Parents Shape Their Kids' Emotional Intelligence Without Realizing It

Hint: It all has to do with how parents express their OWN emotions.

#joy #Journey
Marc Brackett, Ph.D.
September 4 2019
Recipes

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You

Make the ultimate comfort food a little better for you.

#Paleo #vegan #dinner #sugar-free
Eliza Sullivan
April 29

How To Meditate In A Minute (Video Tutorial)

At our revitalize summit, MindBodyGreen CEO and Founder Jason Wachob dared meditation teacher Charlie Knoles to teach everyone in the audience how to...

#personal-growth
mindbodygreen
August 10 2014
Spirituality

How The Practice Of De-Manifestation Can Help You Find Peace In The Now

Manifesting is great, but sometimes we need to appreciate what's already in front of us.

#manifesting #Purpose #Journey
Deborah Hanekamp
May 12
Motivation

Why This WNBA Star & Her Fiancée Proposed To Each Other

Plus, what it's like to be a professional athlete living with lyme disease.

#empowerment #feminism #soul mates
Leigh Weingus
October 16 2017
Spirituality
3 Easy Ways To Keep Your Healthy Eating Resolution

This soba noodle soup will ease your digestion, warm your soul, and keep you on track for your healthy eating goals.

#organic food #easy meals #vegan #coconut oil #gluten-free
mindbodygreen
January 18 2018
Healthy Weight