Food Trends
Functional Food

How Green Tea Extract Can Help You Control Your Appetite & Reach Your Happy Weight

Moral of the story: It works, but you need to pair it with other holistic changes too.

#supplements #green tea #superfoods
Joni Sweet
September 30 2018
Routines
Functional Food

Your Guide To A Keto-Friendly Thanksgiving + 3 Recipes To Make

Keto stuffing and gravy and cranberry sauce, oh my!

#ketogenic #holiday
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 26 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Functional Food

10 Ways To Eat Like A Nutritionist

Eating with nutrients in mind can actually taste amazing.

#recipes #food as medicine #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Laura Rosenberg
June 17 2016
Parenting

This Habit Teaches Your Kid 1.4 Million Words Before They Hit Kindergarten

Everything you need to know about the "million-word gap."

#news
Georgina Berbari
April 5 2019
Functional Food

Exactly What An Immunologist Recommends Eating To Stay Healthy

While we may not be able to control the rest of the world right now, we can dictate how we treat ourselves and our bodies.

#COVID-19 #sleep #mbgsupplements #hormones #immunity
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 30
Personal Growth

5 Signs You’re Living Life On Autopilot

Going through the motions day in and day out is not a great way to live the one life you're given.

#happiness #joy #inspiration
Kimanzi Constable
October 27 2014
Integrative Health

Study Finds This Gene-Editing Tool May Be The Secret To Better Gut Health

New study suggests we may be able to use CRISPR, a gene-editing tool, to alter the microbiome and kill specific bacteria.

#news #gut health #digestion #microbiome
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 7 2019
Beauty
Home
Functional Food
Personal Growth

Top Insights From The Book 'Radical

Since I wrote Mind Over Medicine, people have been telling me their stories, and none of the people who experienced spontaneous remissions...

#healing #personal growth #cancer
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 18 2014
Meditation

The Transformative Powers of 'Bija Mantra' Meditation

Let us all lead each other through this divine journey with unconditional love, light and joy!

#healing #visualization #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Sohini Trehan
August 25 2012
Love

Why Every Couple Eventually Falls Out Of Love + How To Re-create The Feeling

We've always been fascinated by the idea that "falling in love" is not necessarily the same thing as "staying in love."

#love #relationships #happiness #sex
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 6 2016
Integrative Health

I Spent More Than $30K To Cure My Illness, But The Best Treatment Was Free

Nearly 10 years ago a doctor told me that my immune system was attacking my body, and if my illness progressed I could end up in a wheelchair or with...

#healing #disease #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Shannon Harvey
September 11 2014