The Best Diets For Weight Loss, Ranked: How Keto, Vegan, IF, The Mediterranean Diet & More Stack Up
How keto, vegan, intermittent fasting, the Mediterranean diet, and others stack up.
How Green Tea Extract Can Help You Control Your Appetite & Reach Your Happy Weight
Moral of the story: It works, but you need to pair it with other holistic changes too.
3 Easy Barre Exercises You Can Do At Home To Get Your Glutes Going
Try these moves at your bathroom counter before your next shower!
Your Guide To A Keto-Friendly Thanksgiving + 3 Recipes To Make
Keto stuffing and gravy and cranberry sauce, oh my!
Time To Stock Up On Seaweed: New Study Finds Algae Can Help Leaky Gut
Algae offers some serious health benefits.
The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition
Beginning, middle, or end?
10 Ways To Eat Like A Nutritionist
Eating with nutrients in mind can actually taste amazing.
This Habit Teaches Your Kid 1.4 Million Words Before They Hit Kindergarten
Everything you need to know about the "million-word gap."
This Is How Often You Should Weigh Yourself If You Want To Lose Weight (A Doctor Explains)
A doctor explains exactly how much is too much.
Exactly What An Immunologist Recommends Eating To Stay Healthy
While we may not be able to control the rest of the world right now, we can dictate how we treat ourselves and our bodies.
5 Signs You’re Living Life On Autopilot
Going through the motions day in and day out is not a great way to live the one life you're given.
Study Finds This Gene-Editing Tool May Be The Secret To Better Gut Health
New study suggests we may be able to use CRISPR, a gene-editing tool, to alter the microbiome and kill specific bacteria.
Say Hello To Supple Springtime Skin With These Body Scrubs
Slough off that dry winter skin.
A Pro Declutterer Takes Us Through Her Studio Apartment — And Spills How She Keeps It So Tidy
"Now that we have lived with less, we actually prefer it."
The Weird, Gut-Healing Ingredient This Nutritionist Puts In Her Smoothies Daily
It'll help you poop!
Top Insights From The Book 'Radical
Since I wrote Mind Over Medicine, people have been telling me their stories, and none of the people who experienced spontaneous remissions...
The Transformative Powers of 'Bija Mantra' Meditation
Let us all lead each other through this divine journey with unconditional love, light and joy!
Why Every Couple Eventually Falls Out Of Love + How To Re-create The Feeling
We've always been fascinated by the idea that "falling in love" is not necessarily the same thing as "staying in love."
Feeling A Little End-Of-Summer Brain Fog? Here's A Supplement To Help
Stay sharp, folks.
I Spent More Than $30K To Cure My Illness, But The Best Treatment Was Free
Nearly 10 years ago a doctor told me that my immune system was attacking my body, and if my illness progressed I could end up in a wheelchair or with...