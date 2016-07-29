15781 results for

Parenting

Why My Failure To Complete A Yoga Challenge Wasn't A Failure

One of my favorite yoga instructors always reminds us during vinyasa classes, “It’s yoga practice, not yoga perfect.” Until I started practicing hot...

#confidence #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #spirituality
Tamar Siegel
April 25 2013
Mental Health

I Quit Drinking For 365 Days. Here's What Happened

"It's not perfection. It's a practice."

#alcohol #empowerment
Lisa Hillyer
September 4 2017
Integrative Health

The 3 Vitamins We're Most Deficient In, According To An Immunologist

Plus, the best ways you can get your fill of nutrients.

#supplements #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
September 10 2019
Parenting

This Is How Couples Can Maintain A Strong Relationship After Baby

As it turns out, this one starts with helping out new fathers.

#marriage #motherhood
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
May 16 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

The Power Of Flowers: 5 Ingredients You Want In Your Skincare

Regenerate your skin with plant-rich skin care.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
August 1 2019

7 Tips To Become The Person You Want To Be

Many of us don't like who we are. We feel weak or indecisive or lonely, and we're unhappy with our lives. But it doesn't have to be this way!

#happiness #personal growth #inspiration
Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT
September 5 2014
Functional Food

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Making Perfect Corn

It's not really summer until that first ear hits the BBQ.

#snacks #dinner
Liz Moody
May 26 2019
Functional Food

Carb Literacy 101: A Registered Dietitian's Guide To Carbs

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN says we should have more carbs on our plates.

#mbgpodcast #functional nutrition #vegetarian
Jason Wachob
December 15 2019
Functional Food

How Green Tea Extract Can Help You Control Your Appetite & Reach Your Happy Weight

Moral of the story: It works, but you need to pair it with other holistic changes too.

#supplements #green tea #superfoods
Joni Sweet
September 30 2018

People Make More Money If They're Emotionally Intelligent

You've always been told that you should never let emotions get in the way of your job. Reserve your sensitive side for home. Being a hard-ass will get...

#news #career #study #money
Emi Boscamp
November 20 2014
Recipes

4 Ways To Stand Up & Speak Your Truth (And Why It's So Important)

"I wish more people—especially women—got up and opened their mouths. Shared their stories, their brilliance, their insights. And that more of us don't...

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #confidence #personal growth
Terri Trespicio
February 2 2017
Routines

Does Exercise Help Reverse The Effects of Aging?

Your diet isn't the only thing that will help you age gracefully.

#fitness #yoga #fitness sequence
Leigh Weingus
March 20 2017

Why You Should Stop Listening To Your Rational Mind & Follow Your Heart

Your heart doesn't want you to play it safe. It doesn't approach life with rational logic. Your heart wants to move boldly into the unknown. It wants...

#love #gratitude #personal growth #body image #intuition
Allison Dryja
February 19 2015
Mental Health

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health: Here's How To Stop

Doomscrolling, also called doomsurfing, was recently placed on Merriam-Webster's "Words We're Watching" list.

#anxiety #depression
Abby Moore
July 9
Functional Food

Your Guide To A Keto-Friendly Thanksgiving + 3 Recipes To Make

Keto stuffing and gravy and cranberry sauce, oh my!

#ketogenic #holiday
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 26 2019
Love

The 10 Commandments Of A Solid, Loving Relationship

These commandments allowed me to break free of toxic dynamics and empowered me to expect — and actively cultivate — new, loving ones.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #communication
Sylvia Huang
August 9 2015
Integrative Health