24395 results for

Food Trends

What A Culinary Nutritionist Eats In A Typical Day

Amie Valpone is a culinary nutritionist, cookbook author, and the blogger behind The Healthy Apple. After 10 years of suffering from digestive issues...

#what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Amie Valpone
March 1 2016
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Your Valentine's Day Forecast Is Here

This week could be off to a rocky start, but the dust should settle come Thursday.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 11 2019

15 Simple Ways To Create An Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle

Long-term success is achievable when you focus on small, specific action steps.

#healing #inflammation #health
Shelly Malone, RDN, MPH
June 16 2016
Beauty
Beauty

The 8 Essential Tools This Celebrity Makeup Says You Should Have In Your Bag

Here's exactly what you should spend your money on.

#makeup
Katey Denno
March 26 2018
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Food Trends
Personal Growth

3 Benefits Of Thinking About Your Mortality At Least Once A Day

Plus, how to shift your mindset if thinking about death triggers fear.

#empowerment #joy
Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D.
August 16 2019
Personal Growth
Food Trends
Beauty

DIY Natural Recipes For 3 All-Time-Fave Products

For a fun weekend activity, give one of these a go.

#makeup #skin care
Ina De Clercq
September 14 2019
Beauty

How To Make Your Own Lip Balm In 3 Easy Steps + DIY Recipes To Try

Perfect for a DIY first-timer looking for a baby-smooth pout.

#makeup #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
April 21

How Yoga Can Help You Save Money

Brb, going to yoga immediately.

#money #yoga #yoga move
Anuradha Sarkar
March 7 2017
Integrative Health

This Is The Only Diet That's Healthy For Everyone, According To An Integrative Gastroenterologist

As an integrative gastroenterologist, one of the most frequently asked questions I get in my office is "So what should I eat?"

#gut health #microbiome
Marvin Singh, M.D.
September 5 2018
Travel

The 5 Questions To Ask Yourself If You Want To Become A Minimalist

Colin Wight travels wherever his readers send him, and his story is seriously inspiring.

#minimalism
Colin Wright
February 19 2017
Social Good

6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19

Domestic violence is spiking during this pandemic. Here's what you can do.

#empowerment #COVID-19 #news #toxic relationships
Kelly Gonsalves
April 20
Personal Growth

5 Radical Life Lessons I Learned From People Over 80

Aging can be an asset, rather than a liability—as long as we make choices today that set us up for vitality in the future. Here are a few hints on how...

#anxiety #healing #friendship #productivity #happiness
Christine Hassler
April 20 2016
Beauty

These Silk Pillowcases Are Worth The Hype — Your Hair Will Thank You

When you think of skin and hair products, perhaps bedding doesn’t come to mind. Think again.

#hair #skin care #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 16
PAID CONTENT FOR NutriBullet LEAN

The Hidden Stressors That Are Making You Gain Weight

These four hidden stressors might be hampering your weight loss efforts, but these alternatives will help you maintain a healthy weight (and love...

#stress #happiness #healthy reset #weight loss #health
mindbodygreen
November 20 2016