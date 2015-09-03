15492 results for
17 Food "Rules" From France To Maintain Your Ideal Weight & Live Right
Bon appetit!
How To Take Gel, Dip, Or Acrylic Nails Off + Tips For Rehabbing Your Nails
Acrylics, dips, and gels. They make your nails look long and thick, but underneath their facade are natural nails begging you to let them breathe.
Traveling During COVID-19? Take A Peek At These CDC Safety Tips First
For anyone considering a summer vacation or a weekend getaway.
Befriend Your Spirit Guide: 3 Simple Steps
Our main Spirit Guide is with us 24/7, from birth until death.
9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss
I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...
5 Concerns Of Women Who Are Pregnant After 35 + What I Tell Them: An MD Explains
As a doctor in the reproductive psychiatry and OB/GYN departments at UCSF Medical Center, I've worked with many moms who are considered older (or of...
The Wellness Trend Americans Spent The Most $$ On In 2017
Hint: It was huge on Valentine's Day.
What Even Is Feng Shui? Here's One Master's Perspective
It's all about setting up a space that will support you.
This Is The Best Kind Of Probiotic To Help Support Your Immune System
Some strains are more effective than others.
It's Time To Clean Your Oven & Microwave—Here's How To Do It Naturally
All it takes is lemon, baking soda, and Castile soap.
How This Ancient Drink Will Help You Give Up Sugar — For Good
A mug of health-supportive and delicious Golden Milk will curb sugar cravings and send you straight into relaxation mode.
Which Of The 3 Emotion Traps Do You Fall Into? A Psychologist Explains
At one time or another, we all become vulnerable to each of these traps.
Not Sure If Your Gut Is Messed Up? Here Are The 15 Signs To Look For
Are you showing any of these symptoms?
People Make More Money If They're Emotionally Intelligent
You've always been told that you should never let emotions get in the way of your job. Reserve your sensitive side for home. Being a hard-ass will get...
mbg Has A Bold Take On New Year's Resolutions. Join Our Movement
Don't you push yourself enough? This January, nourish yourself.
Looking For A New Supplement? Read This First
You probably aren't, but you definitely should!
Is It Intuition — Or Insecurity? Understanding Your Relationship Anxiety
How to tell the difference between your two inner voices.
Not Wearing Makeup During Quarantine But Still Breaking Out? Here's Why
After all, isn't skipping makeup and pore-clogging cosmetics supposed to stop breakouts? What gives?
How To Make A Fertility-Supporting Smoothie At Home
This recipe is delicious.
7 Tips to Keep Fit, Lean & Motivated
What is the secret ingredient, beyond calorie reduction and a change in diet?