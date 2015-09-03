15492 results for

Beauty

How To Take Gel, Dip, Or Acrylic Nails Off + Tips For Rehabbing Your Nails

Acrylics, dips, and gels. They make your nails look long and thick, but underneath their facade are natural nails begging you to let them breathe.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Travel

Traveling During COVID-19? Take A Peek At These CDC Safety Tips First

For anyone considering a summer vacation or a weekend getaway.

#COVID-19 #Healthy Travel
Abby Moore
June 19
Spirituality

Befriend Your Spirit Guide: 3 Simple Steps

Our main Spirit Guide is with us 24/7, from birth until death.

#empowerment #joy #journaling
Naomi Pabst, PhD
March 26 2014

9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss

I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...

#stress #fitness #fat #weight loss
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 2 2014

5 Concerns Of Women Who Are Pregnant After 35 + What I Tell Them: An MD Explains

As a doctor in the reproductive psychiatry and OB/GYN departments at UCSF Medical Center, I've worked with many moms who are considered older (or of...

#fertility #pregnancy #stress management
Anna Glezer, M.D.
June 23 2016
Wellness Trends

The Wellness Trend Americans Spent The Most $$ On In 2017

Hint: It was huge on Valentine's Day.

#news
Emma Loewe
December 27 2017
Home

What Even Is Feng Shui? Here's One Master's Perspective

It's all about setting up a space that will support you.

#empowerment
Dana Claudat
April 25 2019
Integrative Health
Home

It's Time To Clean Your Oven & Microwave—Here's How To Do It Naturally

All it takes is lemon, baking soda, and Castile soap.

#toxins at home #holiday
Emma Loewe
November 29 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Gaia Herbs

How This Ancient Drink Will Help You Give Up Sugar — For Good

A mug of health-supportive and delicious Golden Milk will curb sugar cravings and send you straight into relaxation mode.

#Ayurveda #dessert #joy #mindfulness #wellness
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
March 14 2017
Personal Growth

Which Of The 3 Emotion Traps Do You Fall Into? A Psychologist Explains

At one time or another, we all become vulnerable to each of these traps.

#anxiety #depression #energy
Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler, Ph.D.
February 25
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life

People Make More Money If They're Emotionally Intelligent

You've always been told that you should never let emotions get in the way of your job. Reserve your sensitive side for home. Being a hard-ass will get...

#news #career #study #money
Emi Boscamp
November 20 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

mbg Has A Bold Take On New Year's Resolutions. Join Our Movement

Don't you push yourself enough? This January, nourish yourself.

#empowerment #partner #Nourishing New Year
mindbodygreen
January 1 2018
Integrative Health

Looking For A New Supplement? Read This First

You probably aren't, but you definitely should!

#Herbs #supplements #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 8 2017
Love
Beauty

Not Wearing Makeup During Quarantine But Still Breaking Out? Here's Why

After all, isn't skipping makeup and pore-clogging cosmetics supposed to stop breakouts? What gives?

#COVID-19 #news #acne #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexandra Engler
April 21
Women's Health
Healthy Weight

7 Tips to Keep Fit, Lean & Motivated

What is the secret ingredient, beyond calorie reduction and a change in diet?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
David Starlyte
August 21 2012