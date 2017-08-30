15492 results for
How To Use Nature To Heal Your Anxiety
Here's your tool kit.
How To Actually Train Your Mind To Become A Better Runner
Yes, self-confidence can make you try harder—but it can also work in more subtle ways. Telling runners they look relaxed makes them burn measurably...
2 Ultrarare Cancer New Moons Are Coming Our Way: How To Harness Their Power
Strong emotions can also surface under this potent eclipse.
I'm A Conventional Medicine Doctor. Here's What Made Me Embrace Alternative Medicine
Confession: Three years ago I knew nothing of functional and naturopathic medicine.
This Mental Trick Makes It Way Easier To Accept Change
Is there a way to gracefully undergo massive change and transformation? Yes. And here's how.
Learn Together: How To Start A Book Club Celebrating Black Voices
It's a great way to hold yourself and your friends accountable to this work.
Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic
This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.
Over 60? The CDC Wants You To Prepare For Coronavirus — Here's How
The CDC has issued guidelines for those at risk for COVID-19.
Can Trauma Really Be Physically 'Stored' In The Body? Here's What The Experts Say
Here's what researchers, psychiatrists, and healers say.
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Put that canned tuna to good use.
Essential Oil Diffusion: All The Smell-Good Tips You Need To Know
And why you may not want to diffuse your expensive oils.
9 Mindful Parenting Tips For When You're About To Lose Your Cool
Mind over matter. Phew!
The One Habit All Wildly Successful People Have In Common
"If vision is the head and mission is the heart, then values are the soul."
3 Reasons We Make Bad Decisions — And How To Reverse Them
Austin Perlmutter, M.D., and David Perlmutter, M.D., say impulsivity is temporary.
6 Health Foods That Mess With Your Blood Sugar
Are you eating any of these regularly?
Being Black In America Comes With A Unique Kind Of Anxiety. Here Are 4 Ways To Cope
There is a sickness in our society that has given you (as a Black person) plenty of reason to worry.
OK, So Should You Actually Use A Facial Toner? We Investigated
The skin care step is somewhat controversial, considered optional by some, yet downright essential to others.
Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever
What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.
When Itchy Bug Bites Get You Down, Reach For These Essential Oils
Here's how to apply them safely.
A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed
Performing a few basic exercises before you power down may lead to a better night's sleep.