Personal Growth

How To Actually Train Your Mind To Become A Better Runner

Yes, self-confidence can make you try harder—but it can also work in more subtle ways. Telling runners they look relaxed makes them burn measurably...

#news #running #triathlon #confidence
Alex Hutchinson
February 12 2018
Spirituality

2 Ultrarare Cancer New Moons Are Coming Our Way: How To Harness Their Power

Strong emotions can also surface under this potent eclipse.

#astrology #new moon
The AstroTwins
June 21
Integrative Health

I'm A Conventional Medicine Doctor. Here's What Made Me Embrace Alternative Medicine

Confession: Three years ago I knew nothing of functional and naturopathic medicine.

#Acupuncture
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
March 4 2018
Personal Growth

This Mental Trick Makes It Way Easier To Accept Change

Is there a way to gracefully undergo massive change and transformation? Yes. And here's how.

#personal growth #spirituality
Alexandra Roxo
May 20 2017
Social Good

Learn Together: How To Start A Book Club Celebrating Black Voices

It's a great way to hold yourself and your friends accountable to this work.

#journaling
Emma Loewe
June 11
Spirituality

Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic

This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25 2017
Integrative Health

Over 60? The CDC Wants You To Prepare For Coronavirus — Here's How

The CDC has issued guidelines for those at risk for COVID-19.

#news #immunity
Sarah Regan
March 10
Mental Health

Can Trauma Really Be Physically 'Stored' In The Body? Here's What The Experts Say

Here's what researchers, psychiatrists, and healers say.

#anxiety #stress
Stephanie Eckelkamp
October 9 2019
Essential Oil Diffusion: All The Smell-Good Tips You Need To Know

And why you may not want to diffuse your expensive oils.

#essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 8 2018
Parenting

The One Habit All Wildly Successful People Have In Common

"If vision is the head and mission is the heart, then values are the soul."

#productivity #abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Lindsay Weisenthal
August 10 2017
Integrative Health

3 Reasons We Make Bad Decisions — And How To Reverse Them

Austin Perlmutter, M.D., and David Perlmutter, M.D., say impulsivity is temporary.

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #mbgpodcast #brain
Jason Wachob
January 28
Mental Health

Being Black In America Comes With A Unique Kind Of Anxiety. Here Are 4 Ways To Cope

There is a sickness in our society that has given you (as a Black person) plenty of reason to worry.

#anxiety #fear
Rheeda Walker, Ph.D.
July 17
Beauty

OK, So Should You Actually Use A Facial Toner? We Investigated

The skin care step is somewhat controversial, considered optional by some, yet downright essential to others.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jessica Ourisman
March 28
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever

What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 26 2018
Routines

A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed

Performing a few basic exercises before you power down may lead to a better night's sleep.

#meditation #yogis #meditation tricks #yoga
Kathryn Budig
August 31 2015