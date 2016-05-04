11934 results for
5 Things I Always Tell Pregnant Women About Meditating
Most of the time meditation is all about you—relieving your stress along with making you feel good. But now meditation is about you AND your baby....
This Is When A Relationship Without Labels Doesn 't Work
Saying you "don't do labels" does not absolve you from having a conversation about commitment.
Forget Tofu: This Is The Best Vegan Scramble You Can Make
If you're a savory breakfast person, this one's for you.
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
SPF is the foundation for any sun care routine. But it's not the only step.
The One Habit To Teach To Raise Kids Who Actively Question Gender
Gender-neutral parenting isn't easy for everyone, but here's one habit EVERY parent can teach.
Can Video Games Keep Your Mind In Shape?
Dr. Adam Gazzaley, a doctor and cognitive neuroscientist at University of California, San Fransisco, has spent years researching how playing video...
The Age When Your Self-Esteem Peaks Will Pleasantly Surprise You
The best may be yet to come.
If You Need Us, We'll Be Adding This Addictive, Eco-Friendly Mylk To Everything
Yet another alt-milk enters the scene—and we're into it.
Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman On Her Fave Veggie Meals, Mindful Eating Tips & More
Did you know she grows a lot of her own food?
5 Sneaky Reasons You're Not Losing Weight
For when the number on the scale won't budge.
Couples Shouldn't Spend All Their Time Together: Here's Why
Everyone needs me time—even those in healthy, loving, and committed relationships under one roof. And since the COVID-19 pandemic began, couples...
The Critical Ingredient Your Collagen Supplement Needs (& May Be Missing!)
Not all collagen supplements are created equal.
8 Things You Need To Know Today (October 25)
All the wellness news you need to know today including the avocado shortage, the truth about hunger, and the best and worst cities for vegetarians and...
5 Yoga Postures That Could Pose A Threat If Done Incorrectly
Done Incorrectly, These Are The Yoga Poses That Could Spell Serious Problems For Your Health
Sexual Chemistry Isn't Built In Bed — What Couples Should Do Instead
How to infuse sexual energy into your daily lives.
Want To Switch from Prescription Drugs To Natural Remedies? Here Are 5 Things To Keep In Mind
Your new guide to buying herbs and supplements.
The 5 Stages Of Personal Growth
While we need to give ourselves permission not to know everything now, it’s important to know where we are in the process. These are the key phases of...
Painful Burns, Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns
It's nothing to beat yourself up about—all the more reason to make sure you have a good aprés-sun routine to fall back on.
5 Female-Friendly Biohacking Tools To Make You More Healthy, Successful & Productive
Girl power.
4 Reasons You May Have Lost Your Period + How To Get It Back
It's time to go looking for your period.