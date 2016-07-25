11934 results for

Beauty

The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)

People tend to think of eye creams or serums as a monolith category. After all, they're only treating one small area, so how different can they be?...

#skin care #inflammation #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
April 28
How An Award-Winning Journalist Prioritizes Well-Being During COVID-19

As a person who likes to "check boxes," O'Brien is finding it's important now more than ever to create a schedule.

#COVID-19 #Us, Interrupted
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
March 27
These 6 Lessons Changed My Health Forever

They helped me boost my energy, reduce stress, and balance hormones.

#stress #hormones #energy
Locke Hughes
January 18 2018
Functional Food

5 Diet Changes That Helped Me Overcome Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

I would always recommend people consider these if they have this frustrating illness.

#healing #coffee #vegan #energy
Katie Manning
February 25 2013
The 5 Weird Questions That Could Help You Uncover Your True Purpose

If you're trying to find your life purpose, take a step back. Start from square one, and you might learn some things about yourself you didn't realize...

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
March 30 2016
5 Things That Happened When I Started Taking Ashwagandha Every Day

Can this ayurvedic herb really banish brain fog and increase energy?

#Herbs #disease #health
Shannon Dyson
May 14 2017
A 5-Minute Guided Meditation With Benefits That'll Last All Day

A quick meditation to lean on through those crazy-busy motherhood moments.

#breath #Mother's Day #gratitude #motherhood
Deborah Hanekamp
May 8 2019
How A Best-Selling Cookbook Author Designs Her Workspace For Creativity & Joy

Take a peek around Erin Gleeson's workspace: a secluded cabin in the woods.

#holistic home tour #Work In Progress
Emma Loewe
November 7 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR SmartyPants

7 Things To Eliminate From Your Diet Immediately

We've all heard this before. The USDA Healthy Eating Index says U.S. adults eat far too many processed foods. About 70% of us are omega-3 deficient...

#supplements #Vitamin D #wellness #body #partnered posts
mindbodygreen
April 2 2014