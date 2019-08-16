11934 results for

Spirituality

Deepak Chopra, M.D., On Consciousness, Connection & Waking Up To The World

Tune in to today's podcast episode to hear more from the renowned teacher.

#mbgpodcast #mbgrevitalize #Purpose
Jason Wachob
August 16 2019

How To Deal When Your Partner's Fantasy Turns You Off

"If you ask someone their private turn-on and they open up, they're inviting you into their secret garden. If you are openly disgusted, you are...

#relationships #sexuality #personal growth #self-acceptance
Esther Perel
September 19 2017
Integrative Health

What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Liver Health

A doctor's favorite detoxifying, liver-lovin’ foods.

#nutrition #health #detox #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
August 22 2016
Integrative Health

18 Easy Ways To Be Kind

We have two options in life: To be kind, or not to be kind. It’s absolutely empowering to choose kindness, and below are 18 ways to help you practice...

#relationships #personal growth #compassion #kindness #self-acceptance
Emily Nolan
May 22 2014

7 Hard Truths Everyone Needs To Know About Their Beauty Products

Have you ever found yourself browsing the beauty section of a natural store all excited to start using healthier products, but you ended up feeling...

#toxic #beauty #environmentalism #skin #cosmetics
Kristen Arnett
June 3 2014
Beauty

Feel A Zit Coming On? Here Are The 6 Must-Try Acne Treatments

Having a breakout? These'll keep zits from getting worse.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
August 12 2019
Beauty

Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work

A good night's rest is like drinking from the Fountain of Youth, providing you with the regeneration process you need to wake up glowing.

#sleep #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexa Erickson
March 30
Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Love

Roasted Fall Vegetable Bowl With Spicy Peanut Sauce

This bowl has been my favorite lunch for the past week. It's super-easy when I take time to roast some vegetables on a Sunday, especially when I pick...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
November 7 2015
Recipes

9 Ways To Use Condiments & Toppings To Jazz Up Bland Dishes

Consider this your go-to list of pantry and fridge staples that can make even the most basic dish interesting!

#lunch #vegetarian
Laura Lea Bryant
May 2
Friendships
Love

This Is The Biggest Mistake People Make When They Start Dating Someone New

These two cognitive distortions can wreak havoc on an otherwise great relationship. But you can do something about it.

#relationships #personal growth #dating #communication
Dr. Jim Hatton
September 13 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

This Is The Secret To Cooking The Best Burger Possible — Every Time

The Best Way To Cook Burgers Actually Isn’t On A Grill

#partner
mindbodygreen
August 8 2019
Personal Growth

How To Take Great Pictures: A Model Shares Her Secrets

I used to hate the way I looked in pictures, even though I liked what I saw in the mirror. In photos, I'd have a fake smile, a lifeless smirk, or an...

#happiness #joy #personal growth #communication
Emily Nolan
March 12 2014
Parenting

Raising A Vegan Kid Could Soon Be Illegal In Italy. Here's What We Should Really Be Talking About

The all-too-frequent feeding of hyperprocessed fast food to children is a far greater offense.

#vegetarian #health #vegan #healthy foods #parenting
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 17 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR adidas

15 Reasons To Go For A Run, Right Now!

Most people fall into two camps — they either love running, or hate it with a passion. Whichever type you are, the following reasons are why I run and...

#running #running tips #wellness #skin
Heather Dorak
August 3 2015