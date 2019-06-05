11934 results for

Functional Food

Tempeh: The Fermented Soybean Product That's Healthier Than Tofu

Swap your tofu for this nutrient-rich, plant-based protein.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Joseph Hooper
June 5 2019
Recipes

A Better-For-You Onion Dip Recipe

This is my updated version of the popular Lipton French Onion Dip.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Karen Sheer
November 19 2015
Mental Health

6 Tips To Get Motivated When You're Feeling Depressed

Once you give the engine a jump, it often becomes easier.

#depression
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
March 23 2014
Personal Growth

The 9 Soulful Books Inspiring Me To Live My Best Life

Stretch our those page-turning fingers and peek at these new books.

#books
Emma Mildon
September 2 2016
Beauty

Our Guide To Biotin: Supplements, Hair + Skin Benefits & More

B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.  

#supplements #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #functional nutrition
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 21 2018

5 Rules That Will Guide You To A Healthy, Happy Belly

Your gastrointestinal tract takes on a lot of stress. If you eat processed foods, those require a lot more work from your digestive system than whole...

#food as medicine #happiness #wellness #digestion #healthy foods
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 17 2015
Motivation
Spirituality

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Get ready for hundreds of pages packed with spiritual goodness.

#holistic healing #books #spirituality
Emma Mildon
June 29 2016
Integrative Health
Spirituality
Personal Growth

Hate Being Alone? Here Are Four Things That May Help You Enjoy It

It's all about being curious and staying mindful.

#Purpose
Rob Walker
May 27 2019
Recipes

3 Ayurvedic Recipes For Early Summer (Cucumber Coconut Curry, Anyone?)

May to July is the time for foods that are sweet, moist, light, and cooling.

#Ayurveda #digestion
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
May 14
Women's Health

9 Women On What Happened When They Went Off Hormonal Birth Control

It's helpful to know what you might encounter when you say goodbye to the pill.

#sexuality #hormones #pregnancy
Anna Williams
August 11 2015
Recipes
Spirituality

Having Stress Dreams? Here's What They Mean + What To Do

Here's what your dreams mean about you and your life.

#stress
Anna-Karin Björklund, M.A.
May 25 2019
Meditation
Mental Health

I Spent Years In A Funk. Here's The Holistic Practice That Snapped Me Out Of It

"The best way I can describe Reiki is that it helps reconnect us with our hearts."

#holistic healing #healing #reiki #energy
Kate Eckman
June 25 2016

6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age

So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...

#heart disease #mind body connection #yoga #aging
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 12 2015
Spirituality
Functional Food