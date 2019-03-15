11934 results for

Friendships

In A Bad Mood? It Could Be Affecting Your Relationships In This Significant Way

Negative energy can affect you in more ways than you think.

#news #friendship
Kelly Gonsalves
March 15 2019

8 Things People Get Wrong About Veganism

The vegan movement is growing. Many people are ditching animal products and picking up plants. However, not everyone is convinced, partly because...

#nutrition #vegan #food
Luke Jones
February 5 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Nulo

What No One Tells You About Traveling Cross-Country With Your Dog

These few tricks keep us both happy and healthy in between the miles!

#partner #dogs
Sam Talbot
March 13 2019
Functional Food

Don't Buy Bottled Water On Vacation! Here Are The Best Travel Water Filters

Even the best tap water contains chemicals and chlorine, but this is an easy way to avoid them, no matter where you are.

#gut health #environmentalism #toxins at home #Healthy Travel
Liz Moody
June 25 2019
Friendships

Wondering About Your Relationship? Look At How You Walk Together

It can also change the way we feel, according to a new study.

#news #friendship
Eliza Sullivan
February 21
Home

The Decluttering Blocks That Are Keeping You Stuck (And How To Get Over Each)

It's all about recognizing the emotional meaning you've projected onto your stuff.

#Spring Cleaning
Tracy McCubbin
March 12 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Sunday Scaries

Two Very Different Uses For CBD Gummies, Explained

How do you choose the right CBD product? Read on to find out.

#anxiety #partner #CBD #inflammation #mindfulness
mindbodygreen
January 17 2019
Change-Makers

Meet The Couple Bringing Indigenous Wellness Into The Modern Day

"Indigenous wellness can be useful not just for indigenous people but for all people."

#empowerment #social good #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
March 11 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®
Love

How Changing My Mindset Saved My Marriage

I had to completely reframe my perspective on my marriage, my husband, and my choices.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Valerie Kolick, M.A.
February 10 2016
Integrative Health
Recipes
Recipes

These Breakfast Muffins Are Waaaay Healthier Than They Look

Meet your new favorite make-ahead breakfast.

#gut health #breakfast
Liz Moody
December 10 2017
Functional Food

Study Says Older People Should Eat More Of This To Support Better Memory

Researchers propose updating dietary guidelines as we age.

#news #healthy aging #brain
Eliza Sullivan
February 18

The New Reasons To Avoid Phthalates + How To Limit Your Exposure

Recently, there's been a lot of research focused on our exposure to phthalates. Here are five of the most important findings you should know...

#toxic #hormones #health #toxins at home #organic
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 3 2016

5 Symptoms You Shouldn't Blame On Getting Older (Even If You Want To!)

You'll want to say, "I'm just getting old." But here's why you shouldn't.

#sex #wellness #health #aging
Prudence Hall
September 29 2017
Integrative Health

Why Scientists Point To This Diet For Better Gut & Heart Health

More research is highlighting the importance of tending to your gut.

#Heart #news #gut health #vegetarian #vegan
Sarah Regan
February 17

How To Make Friends In Your Yoga Community

Sure, you know The Beatles song "Dear Prudence." But which of these facts about the song are true?

#relationships #eco-travel #yoga #communication #partnered posts
Partner Post
June 10 2013
Personal Growth

Why Mindfulness Is The Key To A Successful Job Search

To be mindful simply means to be present. To remain conscious in your actions. To give purpose to your intent.

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Emily Kapit, M.S.
May 2 2016