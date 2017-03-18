11934 results for
An Ancient Self-Touch Ritual Will Make Every Day Luxurious
Abhyanga is a luxurious Ayurvedic ritual that involves self-massage with warm oil all over the body.
There's More Than One Way To Visualize: Here Are 4 Techniques To Try
Humans have a natural inclination to imagine the future.
New Research Shows How Intermittent Fasting Is Like Decluttering For Your Brain
A new study presents new knowledge on the effects of fasting on the brain.
The Easy Trick To Make Your Old, Tired Blender Sparkly Clean & Shiny
Plus, how to prevent it from getting messed up in the first place.
The ONE Thing You've Never Tried To Feel Calm & Get Soft Skin (It's Weirder Than You Think)
The experience starts on a humid morning in Brooklyn. I'm at Lift/Next Level Floats, a newly-opened "sensory deprivation center" in Carroll Gardens....
Feeling Lost Without Your Job? Here's How To Find Yourself Again
How to define your self-worth, no matter your job status.
Fibromyalgia: 5 Underlying Causes
Fibromyalgia affects millions of people, with little to no help provided by mainstream medicine. This debilitating condition is known for symptoms...
Why Minimalism Was The Answer To My Anxiety
Could minimalism be the answer to your anxiety?
Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now
There's never been a better time to tap into your creativity side.
So You Moved In With Your Partner Because Of COVID — What Happens Next?
How to navigate your relationship when quarantine ends.
How To Navigate The Convo Around Unemployment, From A Financial Expert
You aren't alone if you are experiencing some odd feelings around unemployment.
Have You Heard Of Reverse Fasting? It's Better For Your Blood Sugar Than Skipping Breakfast
As an integrative medicine doctor, I've researched a lot of different wellness trends, nutrition plans, and complementary and alternative therapies....
From Hands To Fruit To Toys: 8 Tips For Safely Cleaning It All With Castile Soap
Luckily, we don't have to worry about harmful chemicals to keep things disinfected.
Why You Should Exercise Every Day: 14 Reasons That Will Get Your Butt To The Gym
The number on the scale isn’t the only reason to exercise. If your only goal is to lose weight, you might not stick with your workout regimen. I'm a...
5 Ways To Prep Your Body & Mind For Fall, According To Ayurveda & TCM
Consider these ancient teachings.
11 Things I Want To Say To My 16-Year-Old Self
If I could speak to that 16-year-old girl, the one bound up in fear of what others think, in fear of her own family life, in fear of never making a...
Can't Breathe In Your Mask? Here Are 4 Tips To Strengthen Your Lungs
Tips to improve your breathing.
Why I'm Going Public With My Sexual Assault & Eating Disorder
What we don't talk about when we talk about sexual assault.
The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide
Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.
13 Better-For-You Beauty Buys You Can Find At Whole Foods
Whether you're looking for toxin-free makeup, an all-natural body scrub or essential oils for a DIY project, chances are Whole Foods will have you...