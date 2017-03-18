11934 results for

An Ancient Self-Touch Ritual Will Make Every Day Luxurious

Abhyanga is a luxurious Ayurvedic ritual that involves self-massage with warm oil all over the body.

Fern Olivia
March 18 2017
Personal Growth

New Research Shows How Intermittent Fasting Is Like Decluttering For Your Brain

A new study presents new knowledge on the effects of fasting on the brain.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 14 2016
Food Trends

The Easy Trick To Make Your Old, Tired Blender Sparkly Clean & Shiny

Plus, how to prevent it from getting messed up in the first place.

Liz Moody
March 17 2019

The ONE Thing You've Never Tried To Feel Calm & Get Soft Skin (It's Weirder Than You Think)

The experience starts on a humid morning in Brooklyn. I'm at Lift/Next Level Floats, a newly-opened "sensory deprivation center" in Carroll Gardens....

Allie White
October 12 2015
Personal Growth

Fibromyalgia: 5 Underlying Causes

Fibromyalgia affects millions of people, with little to no help provided by mainstream medicine. This debilitating condition is known for symptoms...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 22 2013
Mental Health

Why Minimalism Was The Answer To My Anxiety

Could minimalism be the answer to your anxiety?

Hanna Pumfrey
June 22 2017
Personal Growth

Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now

There's never been a better time to tap into your creativity side.

Katina Mountanos
March 24
Love
Personal Growth

How To Navigate The Convo Around Unemployment, From A Financial Expert

You aren't alone if you are experiencing some odd feelings around unemployment.

Brianna Firestone
May 21
Integrative Health

Have You Heard Of Reverse Fasting? It's Better For Your Blood Sugar Than Skipping Breakfast

As an integrative medicine doctor, I've researched a lot of different wellness trends, nutrition plans, and complementary and alternative therapies....

Amy Shah, M.D.
October 11 2018
From Hands To Fruit To Toys: 8 Tips For Safely Cleaning It All With Castile Soap

Luckily, we don't have to worry about harmful chemicals to keep things disinfected.

Meg Phillips
May 20
Motivation

Why You Should Exercise Every Day: 14 Reasons That Will Get Your Butt To The Gym

The number on the scale isn’t the only reason to exercise. If your only goal is to lose weight, you might not stick with your workout regimen. I'm a...

Laura McDonald
October 21 2015
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

11 Things I Want To Say To My 16-Year-Old Self

If I could speak to that 16-year-old girl, the one bound up in fear of what others think, in fear of her own family life, in fear of never making a...

Rebecca Butler
July 21 2014
Integrative Health
Climate Change

The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide

Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.

Emma Loewe
December 9 2016
Beauty

13 Better-For-You Beauty Buys You Can Find At Whole Foods

Whether you're looking for toxin-free makeup, an all-natural body scrub or essential oils for a DIY project, chances are Whole Foods will have you...

Allie White
October 8 2015