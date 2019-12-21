12230 results for

Recipes

5 Unreal Recipes From "The Game Changers" Chef That Are All Vegan

If you haven't seen The Game Changers yet, prepare to be inspired.

#news #Raw Food #vegan
Sarah Regan
December 21 2019
Meditation

Chakra Meditation: Balancing Your 7 Chakras

Here are a few balancing techniques that spiritual sages swear by.

#breath #crystals #essential oils
Emma Loewe
January 16 2018
Spirituality

The Perfect Holistic Healing Treatment For Your Zodiac Sign

Acupuncture? Sound healing? Forest bathing? Find out which one is written in the stars for you.

#holistic healing #astrology
Emma Loewe
October 21 2016

How To Negotiate Crowds When You're A Highly Sensitive Person

Being in crowded places, like restaurants, shops or public transport, can be challenging when you're highly sensitive.

#stress #awareness #relaxation #energy
Irene Langeveld, M.S.
May 5 2015
Meditation

How Meditation Finally Taught Me To Trust Myself

"It was as if I could see well beyond the horizon line—not necessarily to specifics but to a knowingness that I should follow my inner guidance."

#stress #joy #confidence
Light Watkins
October 21 2016

The Simple Mistake Almost Everyone Makes At Spin Class (And How To Fix It)

Imagine that your "cheeks" have headlights on them, and shine them at the bike behind you.

#pilates #fitness #posture #cycling
Cassie Piasecki
June 25 2016
Functional Food

8 Best Anti-Aging Foods

Let's face it: no one wants to age.

#avocado #antioxidant #slideshows #beauty #aging
Hayley Hobson
July 5 2013
Integrative Health

How To Forgive—Even When It Feels Impossible

Forgiveness is something you do for you, not for your enemy. There is something beautiful to be learned from each life experience; even your broken...

#relationships #friendship #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth
Ayanna Nefertaari
June 20 2016
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Quantum Health
Integrative Health

5 Things I Learned From Teaching My Mom Yoga

I knew teaching her would help me become a better teacher to everyone.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #wellness #yoga
Charly E. Simpson
February 21 2012
Off-the-Grid

The Recycling Industry Has Been Struggling For Years — But You Can Help Out

Remember the golden rule: "No tanglers, no tech, no tiny items."

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 8 2019
Integrative Health

Mini Detox To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Being a health coach and a detox specialist has taught me so much about cleansing. So often people think we have to do an extreme juice detox if we...

#personal growth #cleanse #self-awareness #detox
Rachel Feldman
June 14 2013
Mental Health

11 Tips To Feel Calm & Focused: A Psychiatrist Explains

A leading psychiatrist explains why getting negativity under control is crucial to a calm, mindful brain.

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #health
Joseph Annibali, M.D.
January 6 2016
Beauty

A Step-By-Step Guide To Dry Brushing To Get The Most Benefits For Skin

The powerful technique that can cleanse your body inside and out.

#skin care #confidence #coconut oil
Alexandra Engler
February 19 2014