Recipes

The Three 10-Minute Dinners A Nutritionist Makes On Repeat

Packed with protein and vegetables, you'll want to add these to your regular rotation.

#vegetarian #easy meals #dinner
Jessica Sepel
September 18 2018
Routines
Integrative Health

How Healthy Are Your Mitochondria? MDs Explain Why It's Important

One area of healthy aging that often gets overlooked, however, is mitochondrial health.

#mbgsupplements #functional nutrition #healthy aging #hiit
Alexandra Engler
July 23

Could Eating Meat Give You Diabetes? A Cardiologist Explains

I know, I know. Here goes Debbie Downer again, bursting your bubble as you consider biting into a sirloin burger, salmon steak, or grilled chicken...

#nutrition #inflammation #meat #aging #diabetes
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 12 2014

10 Truths That Will Help You Through Any Challenge

I recently took a trip to the Florida Keys, when I often sat on the porch along the beach, mostly alone, next to the ocean. Sometimes I read,...

#wellness #personal growth #feng shui tips #water #energy
Jen Nicomedes Stone
February 27 2014
Healthy Weight

5 Simple Rules I Used To Lose 75 Pounds In Less Than A Year

At first I was scared, claustrophobic, and overwhelmed. But I quickly turned those negative feelings into motivation.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #weight loss success
Jay Scott
November 20 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

These 3 Simple Things Changed My Relationship with Exercise and Nutrition

#partner
Zoe Welch
July 31 2019
Healthy Weight

The Wellness Practices That Helped Me Lose Over 100 Pounds—And Keep Them Off

The best advice for losing weight and keeping it off, including journaling every day, tracking what you eat, and healing from emotional traumas.

#empowerment #journaling
Mordechai Wiener
April 7 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Inspiralize Everything by Ali Maffucci
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

We’re Dunking EVERYTHING Into This Tangy Green Dip

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
August 6 2019
Spirituality

A 5-Minute Breath Technique For A Calm Mind & Balanced Body

A step-by-step guide to the relaxing practice.

#breath #stress
Emma Loewe
July 31
PAID CONTENT FOR C by GE

These 3 Things Inside Your Home Have An Instant Effect On Your Stress Levels

#partner
mindbodygreen
July 29 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Agapi Stassinopoulos, the author of Wake Up to The Joy of You

6 Super-Easy Self-Care Strategies That Pay Off Big

Honor your body, treat it with respect, and learn about it, because it is a microcosm of the magnificent universe. Serve it well, so it can serve you...

#empowerment #manifesting #partner #affirmations
mindbodygreen
January 4 2017
Sex
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

How My Mom & I Grow Healthier Together

Moms make the best teachers.

#partner
Krista Soriano
November 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

How My Baby's Arrival Changed My Whole Perspective On Balance

A refreshing perspective on balance after baby.

#partner
Krista Soriano
November 15 2019
Beauty