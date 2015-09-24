11934 results for

Sex

This Daily Habit Can Give You The Same Effects As Masturbation

Could meditation be a viable replacement for masturbation?

Light Watkins
September 24 2015
Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Dating Life, From A Family Psychologist

How to keep the needs of your kids and yourself in mind.

Abby Moore
4 days ago
Home

How To Style Your Home, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type

What mini makeover best suits your personality?

Emma Loewe
June 15 2018
Mental Health

5 Things You Shouldn't Say To Someone With Depression

Although depression affects each person differently at different times, it's better to believe that people with depression usually see the glass half...

Kiesha Frue
April 21 2015
Recipes

This Vegan Rainbow Sushi Roll Is Culinary Arts & Crafts

Who says playing with your food is a bad thing?

Jamie Schneider
November 3 2019

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 28, 2017)

All the wellness new for today, including Angelina Jolie's diagnosis, the dropping price of avocados, and why playing video games may actually be a...

Leigh Weingus
July 28 2017
Personal Growth

8 Myths About Finding Your Calling

More now than ever before, we are entering a time when people realize that it’s ultimately not fulfilling to just find a stable job, hunker down,...

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
November 12 2015
Motivation
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Meet The Most Controversial (And The Most Effective) Therapy For Your Neck, Jaw & Back Pain

Dry needling: everything you need to know about its benefits, risks, and why it's different from acupuncture.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 16 2018
Parenting

I Had 4 Miscarriages In 3 Years. Here's How I Finally Got My Happy Ending

After I tied the knot in 2011 at age 27, I got pregnant immediately — but what came afterward wasn't all rainbows and butterflies.

Kristen Jamie
January 26 2016

10 Tips To REALLY Stay In Touch With People You Care About

There are so many people in our lives that we want to see more and then ... for some reason we don't. Despite the best intentions, it can be hard to...

Chrystina Noel
September 19 2015
Home

This Is Our Fave Folding Tip From Marie Kondo's New Netflix Show

Who knew decluttering could be so addicting?

Emma Loewe
January 3 2019
Personal Growth
Love

How To Be In A Relationship When You Love Being Independent

Enjoying independence doesn’t mean you can't also enjoy companionship.

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
December 27 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Navitas Organics

Keto Or Not: These Are The Top Plant-Based Superfoods For Your Health

5 Plant-Based Superfoods To Know If You’re Doing Keto, Kind Of

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 17 2019
Mental Health
Beauty
Sex

Real Talk: Should You Pee After Sex, Before Sex, Or Both?

Here's what the research actually tells us.

Abby Moore
September 17
PAID CONTENT FOR Ritual

9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive

What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.

Lindsay Kellner
June 15 2017