11934 results for

Sex

This Daily Habit Can Give You The Same Effects As Masturbation

Could meditation be a viable replacement for masturbation?

#stress #orgasm #tantra #libido
Light Watkins
September 24 2015
Functional Food

How One Tiny Bulb Of Garlic Packs In Plenty Of Cold-Fighting Perks

A tasty way to support your immune system.

#immunity
Abby Moore
2 days ago
Recipes
Food Trends
Meditation

6 Signs You're Meditating All Wrong + What To Do Instead

To make sure we are reaping the true benefits of meditation, we first need to understand some of the most common mistakes people make when starting a...

#meditation #meditation tricks
Amanda Johnson
August 6 2015
Personal Growth

10 Reasons You Haven't Found Self-Acceptance

The things I stopped doing to find self-acceptance and real love.

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #soul mates
Shannon Kaiser
June 12 2015

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 16)

Today's top wellness news, including the latest on the Flint water cleanup and the real reason it's totally OK to binge-watch TV with your significant...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
September 16 2016
Home

This Is Our Fave Folding Tip From Marie Kondo's New Netflix Show

Who knew decluttering could be so addicting?

#minimalism #declutter
Emma Loewe
January 3 2019
Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Dating Life, From A Family Psychologist

How to keep the needs of your kids and yourself in mind.

#single parent #dating
Abby Moore
4 days ago
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

11 Truths I've Learned From A Decade Working In HR

I think of my career in HR as my life coaching — it’s given me perspective, clarity, and allowed me the chance to grow.

#career #work #personal growth #communication
Colene Elridge
July 24 2014
Beauty

A French Beauty Guru Shares Her Routine For Happy, Bright Skin

Including all the natural skin care and makeup products she loves.

#green beauty #beauty #meditation #wellness #yoga
Valérie Grandury
August 9 2017
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

Meet The Most Controversial (And The Most Effective) Therapy For Your Neck, Jaw & Back Pain

Dry needling: everything you need to know about its benefits, risks, and why it's different from acupuncture.

#inflammation #Acupuncture
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 16 2018
Integrative Health
Motivation
Mental Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 12)

All the wellness news you need to know, including Michael Phelps' go-to boutique workout, the Barbie effect, and Outdoor Voice's Tyler Haney's food...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
September 12 2016