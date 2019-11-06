11934 results for

Personal Growth
Love

The Science Of Why You Are (Or Aren't) Attracted To Men With Beards

The study found that, overall, the female participants found men with beards more attractive.

#news #hair #dating
Eliza Sullivan
January 15
Parenting

How To Raise Boys Without All The Stereotypes About Masculinity

It's time to be more conscious about the messages we give our sons.

#empowerment #feminism
Kelly Gonsalves
September 17 2019
Personal Growth

Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This July

An unflinching look at sex in the modern world and a meditation on the Jim Crow South.

#Well Read
Liz Moody
July 4 2019
Love

How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real

No, it's not just about dividing up the chores equally.

#COVID-19 #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
April 30
Nature

5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 17, 2018)

Including why Facebook is ruining your relationship.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup #technology
Emma Loewe
September 17 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Daysy
Routines

Leandra “The Man Repeller” Medine On Working Out

If you do what your heart and your mind and your body wants you do, you will be a happier and better person for it.

#wellth
Jason Wachob
February 29 2016
Love

The Science Of Attraction: THIS Is What Determines Whether You Have "Chemistry" Or Not

Turns out you CAN figure out why one date gives you butterflies and another gives you a stomachache.

#dating #energy
Dawn Maslar
November 28 2016
Love

3 Dating Fantasies Distracting You From Finding A Real Relationship

These seemingly romantic encounters are really just distractions. Don't fall for it!

#single life #dating
Andi Forness
June 16 2019
Sex

Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Cuckolding

Your sexual preferences can always evolve—even if you've been married for 30 years. Here's how to make sure they enrich your relationship rather than...

#marriage #dating #libido
Ashley Uzer, MBA
January 20 2017
Nature
Home

Happy Birthday, Gandhi! 17 Of His Quotes To Inspire & Empower You Today

Born in Porbandar, India, in 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi would have been 146 years old today. One of the most recognizable leaders of all time,...

#news #Gandhi #inspiration
Allie White
October 2 2015
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Motivation

This Is How An Olympic Bobsledder Eats, Exercises, and Stands Up to Sexism

Plus, how she copes with sexism in a male-dominated sport.

#empowerment #Journey #energy #fear
Leigh Weingus
November 10 2017
Sex