How To Make Any Kiss Infinitely More Sensual: A Tantra Expert Explains

"This is about learning to savor every moment of pleasure you have—eating, kissing, and even sex—in a slower, more mindful way."

#manifesting #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 4 2016
Want a Joyful, Fulfilling Life? Do This

Want to find the answers to life's toughest questions? Try keeping a Good Time Journal, which helps you redesign your daily activities to maximize...

#books #happiness #joy #wellness #journaling
mindbodygreen
October 15 2016

How The Ultimate Wellness Couple Is Prepping For revitalize

Hint: It involves adorable dogs, fascia balls, and lots and lots of pods.

#wellness #mbgrevitalize #travel
Emma Loewe
September 7 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 18, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know including the news on peanut allergies and how high heels really affect your feet.

#allergies #news roundup #global green #green living
Allison Daniels
August 18 2017
Functional Food

Having Skin Issues? These 5 Common Pantry Foods May Cause Breakouts

Even if you're sleeping enough and keeping your stress in check, your acne could be from what you're eating.

#acne #skin care
Keira Barr, M.D.
May 14
Integrative Health

This Is What Working Long Hours Can Do To Your Body

Workaholics, this one's for you.

#news #Heart #stress
Sarah Regan
December 20 2019
Friendships

What I Wish More People Understood About Losing A Best Friend

It took me years of processing to understand what I could take away from this experience of my life, and while I’m still finding the missing pieces,...

#healing #friendship #death #personal growth #self-awareness
Garrett Paknis
August 4 2015

7 Ways To Use The Virgo Solar Eclipse To Reboot Your Life

From chaos into order? On September 13, 2015, the Virgo new moon will also be a partial solar eclipse, bringing bold new beginnings to our lives....

#productivity #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
September 13 2015

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 11)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including sad penguins, the new secret to longevity, and how to keep burnout at bay.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup #longevity
Liz Moody
April 11 2017
Feeling Crazed? Here Are 5 Tips To Stay Mindful During The Holidays

Slow down and savor the moment, the holidays will be over before you know it!

#stress #turmeric #holiday
mindbodygreen
December 21 2017
Love

Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Going To Couples Therapy

Couples therapy isn't just for when your relationship is falling apart.

#marriage #dating
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 13 2019
Functional Food
Spirituality

It's Taurus Season! Here's What You Can Expect Until May 20

This sign encourages us to break our work into simple steps then take daily action.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 26 2018
Personal Growth
Beauty

All The Face Rollers You Need To Know About (And Exactly What They Do)

What if you're a microneedle girl living in a jade roller world?

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 29 2018