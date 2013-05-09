12137 results for
11 Easy Ways To Slow Down & Find Balance
I get upset when I catch myself rushing through life
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Your overnight oats just got a whole lot more versatile.
5 Questions To Ask The Next Time You Doubt Yourself
Self-doubt occurs when we focus on what’s missing in us and on everything that’s going wrong in our lives, regardless of all the blessings and gifts...
7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds
It’s been over five years since I decided to take responsibility for my health and change my lifestyle. As a result, I’ve lost 40 pounds of fat and...
If You're Going To Eat One Thing Daily For Your Brain Health, THIS Should Be It
It's an easy fix that might have huge benefits down the road.
Want Better Sleep? Don't Believe These 3 Sleep Myths We Just Busted
Let's debunk the three most common misconceptions about getting good sleep.
Here's A More Physical Way To Process Difficult Emotions
Your emotions need an outlet.
5 Women On How They Really Feel About Ghosting
"A few days later I read the poem by Rupi Kaur that says 'the way they leave tells you everything' and truer words have never been spoken."
Climbing My Way Through Life
Concert pianist turned full-time adrenaline junkie, Steph Davis, shares how she mentally and physically prepares to climb mountains and jump out of...
15 Things Happy People Do Differently
Most of us wait to be happy until we've achieved a goal.
Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure
The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.
What I Had To Unlearn After Studying Nutrition
Four nutrition myths I had to unlearn after college.
A Psychiatrist On Why Micro-Traumas May Make You More Tired Right Now
Stress and sleep go hand in hand.
When It Comes To Sex In Long-Term Relationships, Here's How To Balance Scheduling & Spontaneity
Don't forget that sex begets sex.
Going Away This Weekend? We've Got A 10-Minute Packing List For Ya
You're going to want to bookmark this one for summer.
The Single Trait That Determines Your Success In Relationships & Attractiveness To Others
Everyone is one of these three "types" in their relationships. Which one are you (and what does that mean for the future of your relationships?)
5 Tips To Manage Cravings & Quit Sugar
It's now widely accepted that sugar is responsible for more than just cavities! Diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer have all been...
What You Need To Know About Your Tap Water
What's in your tap water? We all know to buy organic produce but few of us pay enough attention to is what's in the water. In this talk, Dr.
What It's Actually Like To Intermittent Fast, According To 10 Real Women
Miracle worker or fad diet?
How Compromise Is Actually Hurting Your Relationship (And What To Do Instead)
Compromise as a form of conflict resolution may do more harm than good.