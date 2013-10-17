11934 results for

How To Make Yourself Irresistibly Attractive

The qualities of masculine and feminine energy exist in all of us. Your inner masculine gets activated when you're working toward a goal, planning,...

#love #relationships #energy #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 17 2013
Sex
Love

7 Ways To Spot A Psychopath

They're the co-worker, friend, ex, or family member who makes your brain hurt.

#friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Jackson Mackenzie
November 13 2015
Wellness Trends
Spirituality

Can You Be In Love With More Than One Person At The Same Time?

This tends to be a controversial question. There are valid points on each side. Here’s my stab.

#love #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
John Kim, LMFT
February 3 2014
Integrative Health
Love
Spirituality

Here’s What Happened When I Did Exactly What My Tarot Cards Told Me To

Spoiler alert: It’s been pretty freakin’ magical.

#manifesting
Elizabeth Bobbitt
July 11 2017

21 Key Ingredients Of A Happy Life

Sometimes growth is more about the questions we ask ourselves rather than searching for answers. Answers can keep us locked and stuck. But questions,...

#love #happiness #wellness #personal growth
John Kim, LMFT
April 25 2014
Friendships

How To Rewire Your Brain To Have A Secure Attachment Style

How we form relationships with other people is deeply affected by our first, core relationships.

#friendship #confidence #Journey
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
May 28 2017

7 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Avoid Morning Meltdowns

Just three minutes of yoga can help avoid temper tantrums.

#Yoga for Kids #yoga poses #yoga
Mariam Gates
March 7 2016
Mental Health

'Sprouting' Is The Healthiest (And Least Expensive) Thing You Can Do For Your Brain Health

Why sprouting is a great way to support brain health, including broccoli sprouts, chia seed sprouts, and radish sprouts.

#inflammation #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
March 8 2019
Climate Change

This Year, Make These Ethical Chocolate Bars Your Valentine

11 bars you can feel extra good about buying and promptly devouring.

#environmentalism #organic #climate change
Jane Mosbacher Morris
February 13 2019
Sex
Sex

How Porn ACTUALLY Affects Your Sex Life

"Blaming porn for your intimacy issues is a cop-out."

#orgasm #dating #libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
October 14 2016
Sex
Beauty
Meditation

Here's What Happens To Your Brain When You Meditate

4. Your other senses will get a workout.

#stress #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 7 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR PUR

7 Simple Shifts For Your Healthiest, Most Balanced Summer

What better time to revamp your routine?

#partner
Annie Daly
July 12 2019