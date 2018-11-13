11934 results for

Beauty
Parenting

Why Chronic Inflammation Is On The Rise In Children

Why chronic inflammation is one the rise in children—and exactly what to do if your kid has eczema, allergies, or asthma.

#allergies #supplements #skin care #inflammation
Gabriella Safdieh, M.D.
November 13 2018

8 Powerful Life Lessons Hawaii Can Teach Us About Happiness

For tourists coming for a quick jaunt, it is hard to see beneath the pristine manicured lawns and balmy, sun-kissed palm trees of Hawaii. But if you...

#love #let go #money #happiness #gratitude
Shannon Kaiser
June 16 2014
Food Trends

3 Genius Hacks To Keep Avocados From Going Bad (Cuz, Dang Are They Expensive!)

We tried 'em all, and these were the only ones that really worked.

#fats #breakfast #snacks #dinner
Liz Moody
August 3 2018
Routines

The Only Routine You Need To Strengthen Your Core & Build Confidence

Bethany Meyers demonstrates a simple routine designed to strengthen your core and overall confidence.

#mbgmindfulmovement #confidence #Mindful Movement
Krysten Peck
February 23 2018
Motivation

Stressed? Anxious? Here's How Running Can Improve Your Mental Health

Some things to think about next time you head out for a run.

#running #empowerment #anxiety #brain
Scott Douglas
May 13 2019

8 Daily Habits That Made Me Happier & Healthier

As a functional medicine doctor, Jill Carnahan, M.D., knows the importance of whole-body wellness. That's why we're excited to share the mind-body...

#sleep #happiness #mindfulness #wellness #health
Jill C. Carnahan, M.D., IFMCP
January 12 2016
Parenting

Is Your Man's Diet Stopping You from Getting Pregnant?

Future baby daddies need to prepare their bodies, namely their sperm, for a healthy conception, too!

#pregnancy #fertility #parenting
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
November 14 2012
Motivation

Here's What Michelle Obama's Workout Routine Looks Like Now

Because you know she's still all about that fit life.

#empowerment
Leigh Weingus
March 2 2017
Love

The Secrets You Should ALWAYS Keep From Your Partner

It's crucial to be honest in your relationships, but there are some disclosures that cause more harm than good. Here are five things to think twice...

#longevity #dating
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
April 7 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR LensCrafters
Functional Food

Ate Too Much And Feeling Full? These 4 Teas May Offer Some Relief

Nothing can spoil a great meal like feeling uncomfortably full, which is why we put together a list of teas sure to help ease digestion.

#tea #digestion #turmeric #holiday
Sarah Regan
November 28 2019
Routines

The Only Yoga Pose You Need After You Eat A Big Meal

It's as simple as it is effective.

#yoga #digestion #holiday
Ava Johanna
November 27 2019
Meditation

How These 7 Yogis Get Glowing Skin Every Single Day

Say goodbye to your dull complexion for good.

#nutrition #skin #yoga
Leigh Weingus
March 22 2017
Mental Health

Is 'Cognitive Photoshop' Making You Anxious?

This trick won't magically fix your problems.

#anxiety #depression
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
September 18 2018
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

No-Makeup Mondays And 4 Other Things That Have Rebuilt My Confidence

Five handy tricks to boost yourself, especially when you're just not feeling it.

#confidence #wellness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Maria Allyn
October 24 2016
Mental Health

5 Ways To Get To The Root Of Your Bad Moods, From Psychologists

As we all know, there's a lot happening these days that could be making you feel upset, scared, and hopeless.

#stress #anxiety #mbgsupplements #depression
Carina Wolff
June 10
Love

5 Things I Wish I'd Heard After My First Long-Term Relationship Ended

The lessons I've learned from my love life thus far will pave way for the magnificent love on the way.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Hali Tsotetsi
September 9 2013