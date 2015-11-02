11868 results for
Steal This Leg Workout From Carrie Underwood's Trainer
These five killer exercises will have you feeling the burn while toning your legs all over.
The 5 Biggest Challenges Empaths Face In Romantic Relationships + How To Overcome Them
No. 1: fearing intimacy.
A Celeb Trainer's 5 Essential Tips To Make The Most Of Your Workout
Stay motivated with these celeb-trainer-approved tips.
How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use
Most of the jams, jellies, and other fruity toppers we slather on our morning toast aren't doing us a lot of favors in the nutrition department—these...
Planning A Fall Getaway? Make Sure It's Eco-Friendly With These Smart Tips
Sustainable travelers—your life just got way easier.
This MD Wants You To Have Breakfast For Dinner (For Better Sleep!)
A meal that can naturally promote better sleep, and it's incredibly easy to make.
4 Ways Your Environment Affects Your Microbiome, From An MD
How to maintain a healthy microbiome, based on how you live.
Why Corn Shows Up In Your Poop (Because We All Wanted To Know)
The corn that keeps popping up.
4 Ways To Stand Up & Speak Your Truth (And Why It's So Important)
"I wish more people—especially women—got up and opened their mouths. Shared their stories, their brilliance, their insights. And that more of us don't...
Already Over Winter? Here Are 5 Mindful Ways To Embrace The Season
Some ideas for embracing the quiet, reflective energy of the season.
The Most Popular Sleeping Position Among Couples Might Surprise You
Listen: Cuddling is not always comfortable, OK?
The One Extra Tip You're Missing For Seriously Longer Lashes, Explained
You'll have long, inky lashes every single time.
The No. 1 Thing I'm Asked As A Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Deep breathing comes in handy for this one.
5 Simple Ways To Declutter Your Life In The New Year
Why stop with your home?
September's Full Moon Is Nearly Here — But It's Not A Harvest Moon This Year
This full moon is all about reaping what you've sown this summer.
5 Ways To Catch Your Breath When Life Feels Totally Overwhelming
"The shore is a lot closer than you think. Calmer days and peaceful waters are within your reach."
This Spanish Omelet Is A Mediterranean Diet Staple
It sounds fancy, but it's really a humble (and delicious) omelet!
How To Harness The Power Of Flow To Make Better Decisions & Enhance Performance
You know when you're in the zone, your endorphins have kicked in, and you feel like a rock star? Well, Jamie Wheal, the Executive Director of Flow...
The Best Sex Takeaways From 2017
No. 3 is especially compelling.
Why Microbiome Health Is More Important Than Ever (And How To Get Yours Back On Track)
Like it or not: We're connected to our microbes forever.