Routines

Steal This Leg Workout From Carrie Underwood's Trainer

These five killer exercises will have you feeling the burn while toning your legs all over.

Erin Oprea
November 2 2015
Love
Motivation
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Most of the jams, jellies, and other fruity toppers we slather on our morning toast aren't doing us a lot of favors in the nutrition department—these...

Michelle Konstantinovsky
June 5
Travel

Planning A Fall Getaway? Make Sure It's Eco-Friendly With These Smart Tips

Sustainable travelers—your life just got way easier.

Bonnie Culbertson
September 11 2019
Functional Food

This MD Wants You To Have Breakfast For Dinner (For Better Sleep!)

A meal that can naturally promote better sleep, and it's incredibly easy to make.

Jamie Schneider
September 6
Integrative Health

4 Ways Your Environment Affects Your Microbiome, From An MD

How to maintain a healthy microbiome, based on how you live.

Abby Moore
February 29
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Stand Up & Speak Your Truth (And Why It's So Important)

"I wish more people—especially women—got up and opened their mouths. Shared their stories, their brilliance, their insights. And that more of us don't...

Terri Trespicio
February 2 2017
Spirituality

Already Over Winter? Here Are 5 Mindful Ways To Embrace The Season

Some ideas for embracing the quiet, reflective energy of the season.

Julia Plevin
December 3 2019
Love

The Most Popular Sleeping Position Among Couples Might Surprise You

Listen: Cuddling is not always comfortable, OK?

Georgina Berbari
September 7 2019
Beauty
Wellness Trends
Home
Spirituality

September's Full Moon Is Nearly Here — But It's Not A Harvest Moon This Year

This full moon is all about reaping what you've sown this summer.

Sarah Regan
August 30

5 Ways To Catch Your Breath When Life Feels Totally Overwhelming

"The shore is a lot closer than you think. Calmer days and peaceful waters are within your reach."

Vishnu Subramaniam
March 7 2017
Recipes

How To Harness The Power Of Flow To Make Better Decisions & Enhance Performance

You know when you're in the zone, your endorphins have kicked in, and you feel like a rock star? Well, Jamie Wheal, the Executive Director of Flow...

mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Sex

The Best Sex Takeaways From 2017

No. 3 is especially compelling.

Leigh Weingus
December 26 2017
Integrative Health