Here's How To Tell If Your Kid's Alone Time Is Healthy Or Harmful

Yep, this includes when they're playing alone on the playground.

#single parent #motherhood
Leigh Weingus
June 22 2018
Want To Get That Honeymoon Phase Feeling Back? It's Not About Communication, It's About This

"In my 25 years of conflict-resolution work, I've come to believe that working on communication to fix a struggling marriage is a waste of time....

#relationships #sexuality #marriage #sex #personal growth
Jeff Forte
June 17 2017
There Are 3 Types Of Smiles & They Each Mean Something Different

You're never fully dressed without a smile—but which type?

#friendship #dating
Sarah Regan
August 1
Sex

This Is The Difference Between Conscious Sex & Mindless Hookups

"We all worry about climaxing, but by placing our attention on the 'goal,' we miss the juiciest, most compelling parts of coupling."

#relationships #sexuality #sex #personal growth
Wendy Strgar
August 11 2017
Spirituality

How To Expand Your Spiritual Practice WAY Beyond Meditation

Meditation is almost quieting the mind; this is about letting it scream.

#Purpose #Journey
Alexandra Roxo
September 22 2017
