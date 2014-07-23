17635 results for

Women's Health

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Whole Grains (Before Going Gluten-Free)

I often tell my patients who haven't been diagnosed with celiac or another gluten intolerance to fully consider the decision before tossing out whole...

Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
March 21 2016
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

How To Stop Obsessing Over "The Last 5 Pounds"

I’d like to put an end to the “Last 5-Pounds Syndrome” once and for all. Here’s how you know if you have it, and what you can do to change your...

Erica Mather, M.A.
June 12 2015
Food Trends

You're Wasting More Food & Money Than You Realize — Here's What You Can Do

Tom Colicchio, celebrity chef and food activist, on bringing healthier food to more people.

Jason Wachob
April 14 2019
Integrative Health

How These Diabetes Experts Stabilized Their Blood Sugar With Food Alone

In the case of Cyrus Khambatta, Ph.D., and Robby Barbaro, MPH, food truly is medicine.

Jason Wachob
February 4
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

How To Stop Overeating & Reach Your Healthy Weight: A Doctor Explains

Why do most diets fail? It's not because we're lazy or lack willpower. Almost every time, the reason diets backfire is because we restrict too much.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
August 7 2015
Women's Health
Functional Food

10 Steps To Help You Kick Your Sugar Habit For Good

Since I was young, I’ve had a nagging sweet tooth — craving America’s (and the world’s) most popular recreational drug: sugar.

Summer Rayne Oakes
July 7 2014
Beauty

How Can You Strengthen Your Skin Barrier Function? Read This

Chronically dry, inflammation-prone skin is a dead giveaway that you suffer from a compromised skin barrier.

Jessica Ourisman
March 30
Food Trends
5 Easy Ways To Get Your Kids To Eat Anything

Getting your kids to eat healthy is simple: find recipes for nourishing dishes the kids can’t wait to make, have fun, and make some magic in the...

Sophie Jaffe
June 16 2016

7 Strategies To Get Great, Uninterrupted Sleep Every Night (That Don't Involve Taking A Pill)

I'm a fitness and nutrition consultant who helps people learn how to live a healthier life. Many of my clients struggle with getting enough sleep, and...

Jini Cicero
November 10 2015
Women's Health
Functional Food
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 14, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including Candice Swanepoel's diet details, a new brain cell discovery, and what our Instagram use can tell us...

Lindsay Kellner
August 14 2017