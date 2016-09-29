17635 results for

How Overexercising Could Be Sabotaging Your Health Goals

This seemingly healthy practice could cause your body to hold on to extra pounds.

#fitness #weight loss #health
Jessica Sepel
September 16 2016
Food Trends

The ONE Food Group That Can Improve Your Health + The Health Of The Environment

There's an underappreciated food group that has a relatively tiny carbon footprint and is highly nutritious and rich in protein and essential...

#environmentalism #sustainability #food
Food Tank
February 15 2016
Beauty

Discover Why Skin Care Junkies Are Raving About This Omega-3-Rich Oil

This omega-3-rich oil from Australia is about to take over.

#acne #skin care #inflammation
Kayleigh Roberts
February 2 2019
Functional Food

Decoding Sweeteners From Stevia To Coconut Sugar: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Maple syrup, coconut sugar, honey, dates—we've got the science of how they all interact with your body.

#hormones #inflammation #stevia #healthy recipes #mbgnosugarweek
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 22 2017
Functional Food

Here's How I Get 80 Grams Of Protein A Day Without Eating Meat

Because meat's not the only food that has protein, you know.

#running #protein #vegetarian #metabolism #vegan
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 13 2019
Functional Food

Kale Is Out — THIS Superfood Is Now No. 1 In America

A recent survey of dietitians across the nation found that this superfood reigns supreme.

#news #gut health #study #healthy foods #superfoods
Elizabeth Gerson
January 22 2019
Healthy Weight

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 19, 2018)

Good news about vitamin D, fresh news on obesity, a court case against Monsanto, and all of the other wellness news you need to know today.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
June 19 2018
Parenting

This Mother Of Two Has Genius Tips For Preventing The Flu

Because this year's flu is worse than ever.

#motherhood
Phyllis Timoll
February 12 2018

How To Make Sure You Get The Fats Your Body Needs

You’ve probably heard omega-3 and omega-6 fats referred to as "essential fats." This is because our bodies cannot make them; they must be obtained...

#nutrition #digestion #fat #food
Winnie Abramson
January 28 2014

8 Tips To Help You Live To Be 100

In my last article, I gave you the labs you should run to know how quickly or how slowly your body is aging. I talked about how your telomeres, the...

#stress #wellness #aging #sleeping
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 14 2014
Functional Food

Why You Need To Stop Throwing Away Avocado Pits

Did you know that 70 percent of an avocado's antioxidants are found in its seed? Here is exactly why and how to utilize the avocado's most important...

#smoothie #avocado #nutrition #smoothies #superfoods
Kristy Rao
March 9 2016
Integrative Health

The Candida Diet: Can You Really Starve Away This Annoying Infection?

Is ditching sugar, carbs, and dairy the answer?

#candida
Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
October 1 2015
Integrative Health

8 Natural Ways To Turn Your Cleanse Into A Full-Body Detox

A good detox can have huge implications for your body and mind.

#cleanse
Jenny Carr
January 9 2015
