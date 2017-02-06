17588 results for

Functional Food
Integrative Health

Green Ways To Fight Colds & The Flu

Health tips for the change in season.

#allergies #health #cold #immunity #flu
Sandie Gascon
September 27 2017
Integrative Health

4 Ways Your Environment Affects Your Microbiome, From An MD

How to maintain a healthy microbiome, based on how you live.

#plants #toxins at home #microbiome
Abby Moore
February 29
Healthy Weight

I Lost 125 Pounds. Here's How I Know I'll Keep It Off

If you’re having doubts about your weight-loss journey, here are some signs that you’re doing great (you just don’t know it yet).

#how to lose weight #wellness #body image
Naomi Teeter
November 2 2015
Mental Health
Food Trends

You're Wasting More Food & Money Than You Realize — Here's What You Can Do

Tom Colicchio, celebrity chef and food activist, on bringing healthier food to more people.

#mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
April 14 2019
Food Trends
Functional Food
Food Trends

The ONE Food Group That Can Improve Your Health + The Health Of The Environment

There's an underappreciated food group that has a relatively tiny carbon footprint and is highly nutritious and rich in protein and essential...

#environmentalism #sustainability #food
Food Tank
February 15 2016

How Overexercising Could Be Sabotaging Your Health Goals

This seemingly healthy practice could cause your body to hold on to extra pounds.

#fitness #weight loss #health
Jessica Sepel
September 16 2016
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones

The best essential oils for your thyroid health, including frankincense, sweet orange, and bergamot.

#stress #thyroid #inflammation #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
November 25 2018
Travel
Women's Health

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Whole Grains (Before Going Gluten-Free)

I often tell my patients who haven't been diagnosed with celiac or another gluten intolerance to fully consider the decision before tossing out whole...

#celiac #gluten #fiber #nutrition #healthy foods
Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
March 21 2016

8 Tips To Help You Live To Be 100

In my last article, I gave you the labs you should run to know how quickly or how slowly your body is aging. I talked about how your telomeres, the...

#stress #wellness #aging #sleeping
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 14 2014
Functional Food

Think You Need Dairy For Strong Bones? Think Again

Dairy-free? Here's how to protect your bones.

#calcium #health #dairy
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
August 16 2017
Mental Health

9 Big Reasons To Really, Truly Manage Your Stress

The ubiquity of chronic stress in our busy, modern world is undeniable.

#stress #mind body connection #health #stress management
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 14 2016