11483 results for

Spirituality

How To Survive Mercury Retrograde, Based On Your Sign

The buzziest celestial event is happening right now. Here's how to deal.

#astrology
Elizabeth Bobbitt
December 8 2017

Autumn Pizza With Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale & Mozzarella

This pizza hits all the high notes of fall cooking, with very little hassle. Savory sweet potatoes, caramelized red onions, crispy kale and creamy...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
September 26 2013

What Nobody Tells You About Exercising While Pregnant

Because working out while pregnant is a lot different from working out not pregnant.

#fitness #pregnancy #fitness sequence
Ashley Chmelka
May 11 2017

Why You Should Stop Complaining For A Week & See What Happens

As mindful as I often strive to be, I am shocked to hear the complaints that come out of my mouth sometimes. Even before the words have been fully...

#let go #gratitude #mindfulness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Kaia Roman
March 28 2015

11 Encouraging Truths To Accept For A Happier Life

A lesson will appear over and over in your life until it's been learned.

#happiness #personal growth
Sonia Kumar
May 10 2017

Here's What Plant-Based Ultraman Champion Hillary Biscay Eats!

Sure, not everyone can go out on a weekend and swim, bike, and run a combined 300 miles, like Ironman and Ultraman champion Hillary Biscay. But at...

#food
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014

How Top NYC Chefs Deal With Bad Reviews

The restaurant business is a tough one; not only is does it run at warp speed, but chefs have to worry about reviewers, who can control whether or not...

#food
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014

How To Break Any Bad Habit

Learning to understand the self is a lot like stirring water in a glass. If we don’t stir, sentiments stay at the bottom of the glass and our water...

#happiness #personal growth #food
John Kim, LMFT
August 15 2013
Meditation
Parenting

Want To Raise Sons Who Respect Women? Teach Them These 6 Lessons

For raising sons who respect women (and everyone).

#empowerment #feminism
Inti Chavez Perez
August 28 2019
Personal Growth

How To Use Your Internal Compass To Find Your True Path

Just as in Eckhart Tolle's image, blossoms are opening in individual humans all over our flower-field of a planet.

#happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness
Dr. Martha Beck
March 25 2015

5 Tips To Let Go Of The Past & Live A Happier Life

The effects of being dragged down by your past are far-reaching: a distorted view of yourself, stressful relationships, squashed dreams, everyday...

#healing #pain #happiness #wellness #personal growth
Gail Brenner, PhD
March 7 2014
Recipes

Fig & Banana Smoothie

This vegan fig banana smoothie tastes rich and exotic.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Winnie Abramson
October 1 2010
Recipes

Super Easy Vegan Chickpea Spread

If you can find five minutes, you can toss this together, get snacked up, and be on your way.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Molly Patrick
April 9 2014

5 Signs It's Time To Let Go Of A Toxic Friendship

Last night I was due to have a meal out with one of my oldest friends. As our time to meet drew closer, I got a nervous feeling in my stomach. Was I...

#relationships #let go #personal growth #communication
Louise Jensen
March 6 2014
Spirituality

Heartbreak Isn't All There Is. Here's How To Process Loss & Open Yourself Up To Love

We all have a story. It is the story of our past, our present, and the journey we are taking toward our future. Here's how to start learning to love...

#love #personal growth #self-care
Derek O’Neill
May 3 2017
Home

3 Yoga Mats for Sweating, Not Slipping

Slipping and sliding on a yoga mat can be distracting to the practitioner… and it’s just downright annoying.

#product reviews #yogis #yoga #yoga mat cleaning
Lisa Mitchell
July 24 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Want Better Sleep? Don't Believe These 3 Sleep Myths We Just Busted

Let's debunk the three most common misconceptions about getting good sleep.

#sleep #partner
mindbodygreen
August 22 2019
Spirituality

Why Seeking Joy Should Be Part Of Your Spiritual Practice

It's even more important than you'd think.

#joy #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
August 20 2019