Superfood Snack: Raw Cacao Maca Truffles

Calling all chocoholics. And nut butteraholics. And anyone who wants a nutrient-packed snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth and power your...

#antioxidant #cacao #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sarah Maddux
September 5 2013

You're Never Too Young To Start Preventing Heart Disease

I admit, I had to read up on Millennials because my waiting room is usually packed with baby boomers who have never heard of XM 45 Shade. Millennials...

#alcohol #healing #disease #heart disease #healthy foods
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 19 2014
Outdoors

How Moving In Nature Helped Me Process My Grief (When Nothing Else Worked)

"I knew that denial and suppression would swallow me up eventually, and I knew I didn’t want to go down that road. So instead I threw myself into...

#running #Purpose #depression #Journey #energy
Minna Lee
November 9 2017
Integrative Health
Home
Beauty

Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home, DIY Tricks To Try

Here's what you should know about natural hair toner before you use it and some ingredients you never knew you could use—some that you might have...

#tea #hair #green tea
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Beauty

Want Glowing Skin *And* The Latest Intel On Clean Beauty? Read This

"These are numbers we can’t turn our back on."

#makeup
Alexandra Engler
September 1 2019
Love

10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Caitlyn Jenner's new H&M campaign, a disturbing truth about lime juice, and Mila Kunis' choice...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
July 22 2016
Friendships

What Are Kindred Spirits? Here Are 7 Signs You Might've Found One

Ever heard someone describe two people as "kindred spirits"? Here's what that really means.

#friendship #dating #soul mates
Suzannah Weiss
March 22

6 Reasons To Take Your Yoga Practice Outside

Here's why you should skip the studio and hit the park.

#yoga
Julie Montagu
July 22 2016
Recipes

13 Refreshing Smoothie & Green Juice Recipes

Here in southern California where the sun shines bright and healthy living is always on the mind, the “liquid meal” trend has totally captivated our...

#smoothie #avocado #healthy recipes #wellness #juicing
Mandy Burstein
April 20 2012
Love
How One Minimalist-Leaning Entrepreneur Keeps Her WFH Space Functional & Focused

A peek at Jules Acree's workspace essentials (plus, her productivity tips!).

#partner #technology #Work In Progress #energy
Krista Soriano
March 20
Sex

5 Ways To Have An Explosive Orgasm

Here are five ways to lengthen, intensify, and multiply a climax.

#orgasm #tantra #libido
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
March 12 2015
Love

5 Women On How They Really Feel About Ghosting

"A few days later I read the poem by Rupi Kaur that says 'the way they leave tells you everything' and truer words have never been spoken."

#dating
Leigh Weingus
October 31 2017
Recipes

Feeling Judged? 5 Powerful Ways To Deal With Haters

I used to think that people judged me for just about anything I did or said. So I constantly censored myself and felt insecure and powerless in my own...

#personal growth #boundaries #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
April 23 2014
Recipes