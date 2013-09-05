11350 results for
Superfood Snack: Raw Cacao Maca Truffles
Calling all chocoholics. And nut butteraholics. And anyone who wants a nutrient-packed snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth and power your...
Your Morning Coffee Is Missing This Key Ingredient — And It Might Be Harming Your Health
Good news: There's a simple fix.
You're Never Too Young To Start Preventing Heart Disease
I admit, I had to read up on Millennials because my waiting room is usually packed with baby boomers who have never heard of XM 45 Shade. Millennials...
How Moving In Nature Helped Me Process My Grief (When Nothing Else Worked)
"I knew that denial and suppression would swallow me up eventually, and I knew I didn’t want to go down that road. So instead I threw myself into...
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Spread the love!
Clear Your Home Of Negative Energy With This Quick Ritual
Get that smudge stick ready.
Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home, DIY Tricks To Try
Here's what you should know about natural hair toner before you use it and some ingredients you never knew you could use—some that you might have...
Want Glowing Skin *And* The Latest Intel On Clean Beauty? Read This
"These are numbers we can’t turn our back on."
How Do You Deal With An Emotionally Unavailable Person?
A step-by-step guide.
10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 22)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Caitlyn Jenner's new H&M campaign, a disturbing truth about lime juice, and Mila Kunis' choice...
What Are Kindred Spirits? Here Are 7 Signs You Might've Found One
Ever heard someone describe two people as "kindred spirits"? Here's what that really means.
6 Reasons To Take Your Yoga Practice Outside
Here's why you should skip the studio and hit the park.
13 Refreshing Smoothie & Green Juice Recipes
Here in southern California where the sun shines bright and healthy living is always on the mind, the “liquid meal” trend has totally captivated our...
7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship
Independence is key to a healthy relationship.
How One Minimalist-Leaning Entrepreneur Keeps Her WFH Space Functional & Focused
A peek at Jules Acree's workspace essentials (plus, her productivity tips!).
5 Ways To Have An Explosive Orgasm
Here are five ways to lengthen, intensify, and multiply a climax.
5 Women On How They Really Feel About Ghosting
"A few days later I read the poem by Rupi Kaur that says 'the way they leave tells you everything' and truer words have never been spoken."
Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad
A great salad for the end of summer.
Feeling Judged? 5 Powerful Ways To Deal With Haters
I used to think that people judged me for just about anything I did or said. So I constantly censored myself and felt insecure and powerless in my own...
Vegan & Gluten-Free Cheesy Butternut Squash & Broccoli Soup
Now that's an invincible combination!