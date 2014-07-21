11582 results for
11 Things I Want To Say To My 16-Year-Old Self
If I could speak to that 16-year-old girl, the one bound up in fear of what others think, in fear of her own family life, in fear of never making a...
Why You Should Get Naked Around Strangers
Life unfolds in unexpected ways.
7 Things You Should Do Every Day For Your Breasts
How often do you think about the health of your breasts? I mean, really think about them? I don’t mean wondering if they’re too small, too big, too...
I Started Eating For My Gut Health & Here's How My Life Changed
Bye, blood sugar problems!
Are There Benefits To Being A Narcissist? Research Says Yes
But narcissism is still nothing to brag about.
5 Things Psychopaths Say To Make You Feel Crazy
When you hear the word "psychopath," you might think of Hannibal Lecter or Ted Bundy, but in fact, there's a good chance they'll seem exceptionally...
The Simple Trick To Cure Your Snack Cravings
It's true, you can eat more and be healthier.
New Study Finds Sound Waves Can Improve Breast Cancer Treatment
It's time to face the music.
How To Discover Your Purpose (And Align Yourself With It Every Day)
If you’ve been treading water in life without the progress you desire, chances are, you’ve lost touch with your purpose.
5 Reasons You Should Jump Rope Every Day
Here are just a few of the many reasons to add jump roping to your workouts.
Want A More Sustainable Home Today? Start With These 3 Things
Start with a plant-based detergent.
Gluten-Free Recipe: Apple Pecan Pie Balls
The medjool dates give these apple nut bites a caramel taste reminiscent of a pecan pie. Try this real food recipe to satisfy your sweet craving...
Make This Fridge-Purging Challenge Your New Monday Ritual
Reducing food waste has never tasted so good.
Can A Music Festival Be 100 Percent Sustainable? 7 Creative Ways Festivals Are Getting Close
Festivals large and small all over the world are experimenting with ways to cut down on waste, support local and organic agriculture, and lower their...
Holistic Practices For Combating Substance Abuse
The 12-step program doesn't work for everyone. Here's how to take a more holistic approach.
5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning
Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.
Make Breakfast Like A Boss With This 6-Minute Granola
Nothing beats a healthy breakfast that's quick to make and oh-so-tasty.
How An Elimination Diet Cleared My Skin & Healed My Gut
Beauty in equals beauty out!
7 Reasons Running Improves Confidence
It's time to lace up those sneakers..
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
You'll like them! You'll really like them!