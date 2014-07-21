11582 results for

Personal Growth

11 Things I Want To Say To My 16-Year-Old Self

If I could speak to that 16-year-old girl, the one bound up in fear of what others think, in fear of her own family life, in fear of never making a...

#love #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth #aging
Rebecca Butler
July 21 2014
Personal Growth

7 Things You Should Do Every Day For Your Breasts

How often do you think about the health of your breasts? I mean, really think about them? I don’t mean wondering if they’re too small, too big, too...

#breast cancer #health
Meghan Telpner
September 29 2015
Functional Food
Personal Growth

Are There Benefits To Being A Narcissist? Research Says Yes

But narcissism is still nothing to brag about.

#news
Kelly Gonsalves
October 31 2019
Mental Health

5 Things Psychopaths Say To Make You Feel Crazy

When you hear the word "psychopath," you might think of Hannibal Lecter or Ted Bundy, but in fact, there's a good chance they'll seem exceptionally...

#anxiety #stress #depression
Jackson Mackenzie
October 31 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Kite Hill

The Simple Trick To Cure Your Snack Cravings

It's true, you can eat more and be healthier.

#smoothies
mindbodygreen
February 2 2018
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

How To Discover Your Purpose (And Align Yourself With It Every Day)

If you’ve been treading water in life without the progress you desire, chances are, you’ve lost touch with your purpose.

#empowerment #manifesting #Purpose #Journey
Daniel Dowling
August 14 2017
Routines

5 Reasons You Should Jump Rope Every Day

Here are just a few of the many reasons to add jump roping to your workouts.

#stress #joy
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 25 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Tide Purclean

Gluten-Free Recipe: Apple Pecan Pie Balls

The medjool dates give these apple nut bites a caramel taste reminiscent of a pecan pie. Try this real food recipe to satisfy your sweet craving...

#fiber #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #protein #healthy foods
Sara Ladd
May 2 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

Make This Fridge-Purging Challenge Your New Monday Ritual

Reducing food waste has never tasted so good.

#organic food
mindbodygreen
January 22 2018
Travel

Can A Music Festival Be 100 Percent Sustainable? 7 Creative Ways Festivals Are Getting Close

Festivals large and small all over the world are experimenting with ways to cut down on waste, support local and organic agriculture, and lower their...

#eco-travel #green living #sustainability
Alden Wicker
August 12 2016

Holistic Practices For Combating Substance Abuse

The 12-step program doesn't work for everyone. Here's how to take a more holistic approach.

#holistic healing #wellness #health
Ashley McCann
February 4 2017
Functional Food

5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning

Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 19 2012

Make Breakfast Like A Boss With This 6-Minute Granola

Nothing beats a healthy breakfast that's quick to make and oh-so-tasty.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food
Jennifer Dene
August 9 2015
Beauty
Outdoors

7 Reasons Running Improves Confidence

It's time to lace up those sneakers..

#running
Leigh Weingus
February 2 2017
Recipes