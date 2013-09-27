11482 results for
4 Signs There Are Too Many Toxins In Your Life
You might be reading this because you have a sneaking suspicion that something isn't quite right. Perhaps you’re not feeling as good as you used to,...
The Surprising Way Exercise Helps With Acne: Dermatologists Explain
Pimples are so 2016.
This Healthy Breakfast Cake (No, Really) Will Revolutionize Your Mornings
It's gluten-free and vegan too!
What You Need To Know About Statins
Last February, The Food and Drug Administration mandated “important safety changes” to the warning labels on statin medications, a group of...
How A Traumatic Event Helped Me Overcome Food Addiction
Three years ago, I reached a major turning point in my weight journey. I sat by my dad’s hospital bed almost certain he would die. He is an alcoholic...
5 Easy Recipes To Get You Started On Your Plant-Powered Diet
I’m going to let you in on a big secret: Eating healthy is easier than you think
DIY: Renew Your Skin With This Simple Mask (Just 3 Ingredients!)
This three-ingredient peach mask is the perfect DIY for the end of summer: peaches are plentiful and the sweet stone fruit also happens to contain...
Himalayan Salt Lamps Are Popular, But Do They Do Anything? Here's The Research
While they may not come with any real health benefits, these lamps sure are pretty.
Want Glowing Skin In 3 Weeks? Start With Your Digestion
The secret to glowing skin is in your gut.
Spring Has Sprung! 5 Ways To Refresh Your Mind, Body & Spirit
You clean out your closet—why not take inventory of your relationships, too?
This Sustainable Food Trend Is Catching On
Being in the clean plate club is officially cool.
All The Vinyasa Yoga Poses You Need To Know About
Exactly how to move through each vinyasa yoga pose.
Study Finds New Key To Longevity — And It's In The Gut
Everyone is looking for the best way to age gracefully, but the latest key to longevity is more than just a face cream.
The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This April (5 Retrogrades & All)
Hold tight to your crystals, because we're in for five planetary retrogrades this month.
These 3 Steps Are Essential For Populating Your Gut With Healthy Probiotics
Plus, how to incorporate them into your diet.
This Nutrient Is Linked to Increased Heart Health In Women Over 50
A new study suggests that consuming foods high in magnesium may help protect postmenopausal women from fatal heart disease.
Dr. Mark Hyman On Food Hysteria, Climate Change & Why The Pegan Diet Is Ideal
Dr. Hyman gets real about the current state of food, climate change, and what the heck we should be eating.
8 Natural Remedies Every Traveler Should Carry
Regardless or whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, these are good to have on hand, as they might come in handy.
Allergic To Wheat, Corn, Dairy, Soy, Nuts & Eggs? Make This Meal Tonight
Satisfying meals for families with food allergies.
Gluten-Free & Dairy-Free Mint Chocolate Superfood Snack Balls
Welcome to the Breakfast with Jon series.