17588 results for

Food Trends

The One Food Meghan Markle Gave Up For Glowing Skin

You'll also want to steal her (mbg doctor approved!) go-to breakfast.

#skin care #inflammation #gluten-free
Liz Moody
December 7 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Woolmark

How To Build A Wardrobe That Protects Our Planet

Fill it with materials like Merino wool, cotton, and linen.

#partner #athleisure
Krista Soriano
3 days ago
Integrative Health

Hemp vs. CBD: What's The Difference?

Hemp oil extract and CBD are popping up everywhere right now due to an ever-growing list of benefits, like stress management and immune support.* But...

#supplements #mbgsupplements
Lindsay Boyers
January 28
Motivation

Here's How South Korea Gets Wellness Right

South Korea's outlook on wellness is one the rest of the world should look to adopt.

#news #stress #digestion
Krysten Peck
February 13 2018
Recipes

3 Ultra-Healing Soups For Fall

Get out your soup pot and whip up these ultra-healing meals.

#recipes #soup #clean food #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Rebecca Katz
September 27 2016
Recipes

It's Stone Fruit Season! The 5 Best Healthy Ways To Use Summer's Best Fruit

Including your new favorite dessert, and a perfect summer cocktail.

#dessert #drinks
Liz Moody
July 1 2019
Recipes

7 Foods That Will Work Wonders On Your Digestion

Add these seven happy belly foods to your diet.

#gut health #inflammation
Nadya Andreeva
March 6 2014

5 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Detoxing: A Doctor Explains

Detoxing has become a more mainstream topic in the last couple of decades or so, but the practice has been around for centuries and has roots in...

#toxic #wellness #cleanse #detox #healthy foods
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
August 27 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Navitas Organics

Can A Single Smoothie Do The Work Of 14 Superfoods?

The one & done way to make the tastiest superfood smoothie

#partner #smoothies
mindbodygreen
July 23 2018
Wellness Trends

14 Healthy Eating Secrets From France

Including a magical cure-all food and how they keep hunger at bay.

#functional foods #what I eat in a day #snacks #healthy foods
Liz Moody
April 4 2017
Off-the-Grid
Healthy Weight

Your Poop Shows How Likely You Are To Lose Weight. Here's What The New Science Says

Next step: microbiome-based personalized diet plans.

#gut health #digestion
Liz Moody
September 18 2017
Recipes

The Perfect Protein-Packed Make-Ahead Breakfast

Make a batch on Sunday and wake up happy all week long.

#Paleo #recipes #paleo recipes #food
Pete Evans
August 3 2015
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR NOW

These Are The Best Adaptogens for Women's Health & Balancing Stress

These adaptogens will help you adjust to life's daily demands.

#Herbs #supplements
mindbodygreen
April 12 2018
Recipes
Recipes

Heck, Yes: Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Six ingredients to creamy, vegan ice cream (no cashews required!).

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Virpi Mikkonen
May 16 2016

Is Your Mouth Microbiome More Important Than Your Gut?

"When you treat your mouth, your treat your body."

#wellness #health #microbiome
Steven Lin, DDS
September 14 2017