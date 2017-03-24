11350 results for

This Unexpected Thing Messes With Your Gut Health (And Has Nothing To Do With What You Eat)

Sadly, your microbiome doesn't appreciate those frequent flyer miles as much as you do.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
March 24 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 1)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the right way to say I'm sorry, the latest EWG research, and why we should embrace messiness.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 1 2017

5 Reasons Thyroid Medications Aren't Working For You

Millions of Americans struggle with low thyroid symptoms and are told at their doctor's office to take medication and return in three months. Welcome...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 5 2013
I'm A Conventional Medicine Doctor. Here's What Made Me Embrace Alternative Medicine

Confession: Three years ago I knew nothing of functional and naturopathic medicine.

Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
March 4 2018
6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 20, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including the downside of small juicers, the real problem with white lies, and the surprising thing we share...

Emma Loewe
September 20 2017
Why Meditation Is One Of The Most Important Things You Can Do For Heart Health: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative medicine practitioner, I know the importance of stress management. Here's why meditation is a proven and natural method for...

Gary Kaplan, D.O.
February 12 2016
This Type Of Magnesium Supplement Is The Easiest On Your Gut

Here's how to avoid one unpleasant side effect of magnesium supplements.

Jessica Timmons
June 10
PAID CONTENT FOR EVEN® Hotels

This Trend Gives You The Benefits Of A Jog (Without Going Anywhere)

According to HigherDOSE co-founder Lauren Berlingeri, dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins are four benefits of infrared saunas—one of our...

mindbodygreen
January 30 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

Have A Cold? Here Are 5 Natural Ways To Feel Better Right Now

Say goodbye to suspicious OTC meds; these safe, natural ingredients are super effective against the common cold.

mindbodygreen
January 11 2017

Vegan Curried Carrot & Parsnip Soup

Parsnips are one of those vegetables I used to pass by in the grocery store in favor of more familiar choices. If you’re like me and haven’t tried...

Caroline Stahlschmidt
October 21 2013
I'm A Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncturist & This Is The Only Supplement I Trust

I have started a new decade in my life and begun to take skin health and healthy aging more seriously.

Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac.
June 3
The 5 Best Masks (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) For Every Type Of Maskne, Explained

These five products have got you covered—well, in a different way than your face covering.

Jamie Schneider
September 5
PAID CONTENT FOR Be Well by Dr. Frank Lipman

9 Foolproof Ways To Make It Through Your Next Cleanse

Whether it’s your very first cleanse or your 20th, it’s important to plan ahead, choose the right program, and set yourself up for success.

mindbodygreen
May 3 2017
The Weird Benefit Of Mouth Taping That You Should Know About

How mouth taping at night can increase nitric oxide production and improve overall health.

Mark Burhenne, DDS
March 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Your New Favorite Make-Ahead Fall Breakfasts (That Are Sweet Without The Crash)

These two breakfast recipes can be made ahead and satisfy your sweet tooth without an afternoon sugar crash.

mindbodygreen
November 17 2016