The One Tweak That Will Optimize Your Vegan Diet
It's like vegan, but with one extra ingredient.
12 Natural Remedies For ADHD To Try Before Medication
Did you know that ADHD has been linked to magnesium deficiency?
3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD
One of them includes cybersecurity.
Why Running Isn't The Best Way To Lose Weight
So many people think running is the only way to lose weight or unwanted body fat. And while some people actually do enjoy lacing up their running...
This Creamy Alternative Milk Is Protein-Packed, Mineral-Rich & Nut-Free
Everything you need to know about hemp milk, including its health benefits, healthy fat content, and how to make your own.
19 Good Things That Happened For The Planet In 2019
In honor of Earth Day, let's celebrate this positive planet news.
Can You Eat Anything Healthy At The Airport? We Asked
More options than you might think!
Here's How Plant-Based Diets Can Make You Less Susceptible To Food Poisoning
We're all looking for ways to avoid food poisoning at all costs.
7 Weird Foods That Actually Boost Your Libido (According To Science)
Time to get turned on.
Punch Up Your Day With The Unexpected Flavors In This Zesty Dish
This healthy dish is sure to brighten your day!
10 Signs Your Hormone Levels Aren't Where They Should Be
Back to the basics.
5 Raw Food Breakfasts You Might Not Have Thought Of
Whether you're interested in eating more raw foods, losing weight, increasing your energy, or just feeling better all around, a healthy raw breakfast...
This Gooey Chocolate Dessert Balances Your Hormones — Really
It also balances your blood sugar!
4 Reasons To Get Strong (Not Skinny!) For Summer
Rather than just trying to lose weight and get skinny for beach season, this summer I’d urge you to focus on getting strong — and healthy instead.
A Gut-Healthy Meal Plan For When You're Feeling Blah
Because sometimes your body needs to be pampered from the inside out.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 3, 2018)
New York state might make it illegal to check your work email after hours.
13 Wellness Leaders Reveal Their Most Effective Healthy Habit
Kick off the new year with this advice from the pros.
One In Five Children Now At Risk For Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds
It's time to promote a healthier future.
4 Universal Truths About Hormone Health Everyone Should Know
Why men should take their hormone health seriously.
These 5 Signs Mean Your Probiotic Is Actually Working
Not all probiotics are created equal, but here's how to tell the one you're using is doing its job.