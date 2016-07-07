17588 results for

Recipes
Mental Health

12 Natural Remedies For ADHD To Try Before Medication

Did you know that ADHD has been linked to magnesium deficiency?

#brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 16 2018
Healthy Weight

Why Running Isn't The Best Way To Lose Weight

So many people think running is the only way to lose weight or unwanted body fat. And while some people actually do enjoy lacing up their running...

#running #fitness #wellness #weight loss
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 26 2015
Integrative Health

This Creamy Alternative Milk Is Protein-Packed, Mineral-Rich & Nut-Free

Everything you need to know about hemp milk, including its health benefits, healthy fat content, and how to make your own.

#CBD #breakfast
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 23 2019
Social Good

19 Good Things That Happened For The Planet In 2019

In honor of Earth Day, let's celebrate this positive planet news.

#social good #Earth Day #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
April 22 2019
Travel
Food Trends

Here's How Plant-Based Diets Can Make You Less Susceptible To Food Poisoning

We're all looking for ways to avoid food poisoning at all costs.

#news #plants #vegetarian #vegan
Christina Coughlin
December 24 2019
Sex
Recipes

Punch Up Your Day With The Unexpected Flavors In This Zesty Dish

This healthy dish is sure to brighten your day!

#energy
Caroline Muggia
May 29 2019
Women's Health

5 Raw Food Breakfasts You Might Not Have Thought Of

Whether you're interested in eating more raw foods, losing weight, increasing your energy, or just feeling better all around, a healthy raw breakfast...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #raw foods recipes #food #vegan recipes
Erin Volentine
December 9 2015
Recipes

This Gooey Chocolate Dessert Balances Your Hormones — Really

It also balances your blood sugar!

#hormones
Liz Moody
January 20 2018
Motivation

4 Reasons To Get Strong (Not Skinny!) For Summer

Rather than just trying to lose weight and get skinny for beach season, this summer I’d urge you to focus on getting strong — and healthy instead.

#training advice #how to lose weight #workout #fitness #wellness
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
May 19 2015
Recipes

A Gut-Healthy Meal Plan For When You're Feeling Blah

Because sometimes your body needs to be pampered from the inside out.

#recipes #healthy recipes #healthy reset #food #probiotics
Lee Holmes
November 1 2016
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 3, 2018)

New York state might make it illegal to check your work email after hours.

#news #stress #flexibility #news roundup #vegetarian
Krysten Peck
April 3 2018
Wellness Trends
Healthy Weight

One In Five Children Now At Risk For Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

It's time to promote a healthier future.

#news #Heart
Abby Moore
December 3 2019

4 Universal Truths About Hormone Health Everyone Should Know

Why men should take their hormone health seriously.

#balance #hormones #health
Jeffrey Egler, M.D.
April 21 2017
These 5 Signs Mean Your Probiotic Is Actually Working

Not all probiotics are created equal, but here's how to tell the one you're using is doing its job.

#supplements #partner #probiotics
mindbodygreen
October 24 2018