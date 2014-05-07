17588 results for

5 Secrets Of Effortless, Lasting Health

Recently at a cocktail party, a new acquaintance loudly asked me, “What are your secrets to healthy living?” Suddenly, everyone was looking at me,...

#nutrition #happiness #fitness #wellness #food
Tamara Jacobi
May 7 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

13 Foods You Think Are Healthy (But Secretly Contain Sugar)

So-called healthy foods that aren’t as nutritious as they seem on the surface.

#yogurt #healthy foods #sugar
mindbodygreen
November 16 2015

Eating Fast Food May Lower Kids' Test Scores

The amount of fast food a child consumes could be linked to how well he or she does in school, a new study from Ohio State University suggests.

#news #study #foods #mind body connection #body
Emi Boscamp
December 23 2014
Why Critics Are Dead Wrong About the Paleo Diet

What research has to say about the Paleo diet.

#Paleo #nutrition #healthy foods #crossfit #food
Chris Kresser
January 29 2014

16 Reasons To GO NUTS For Nuts

A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine underscores the health benefits of nuts. Researchers followed over a hundred thousand men and...

#nutrition #protein #vegan #healthy foods #zinc
Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
November 29 2013
This Pumpkin Pie Has A Secret Gut-Healing Ingredient

Plus, it's grain-free AND sugar-free.

#gut health #dessert #holiday
Liz Moody
November 21 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR CHOMPS

Our Favorite Protein-Packed Solutions For Women Who Can't Stop, Won't Stop

The ultimate snack foods for fuel when you're getting after it and doing the most, according to an RDN.

#Paleo #Whole30 #Blood Sugar #partner #protein
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 22
This $5 Tool Is The Secret To Cleaning Your Kitchen's Nooks & Crannies

You probably already have a pile of them sitting around.

#toxins at home
Emma Loewe
December 10 2019

5 Tips To Manage & Prevent A Stroke

As a child, I watched my grandfather suffer a stroke that eventually killed him. Now, as a neurologist and director of the Geisinger Stroke Program,...

#fitness #heart disease #wellness #personal growth
Edgar Kenton, M.D.
May 21 2014
These 9 Foods Are Scientifically Proven To Help Eliminate Anxiety

A lemon a day keeps the stress thoughts away!

#anxiety
Kim Suddeath
May 19 2017
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 17, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including WeWork's new vegetarian policy, the effects of unclean water, and why overweight doesn't...

#news #hormones #news roundup #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 17 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

The Science-Backed Benefits Of A Good Night's Sleep

These are the immediate and long-term effects of quality sleep (or the lack thereof!)

#sleep #partner
Krista Soriano
September 11 2019