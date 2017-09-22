12712 results for

Spirituality

How To Expand Your Spiritual Practice WAY Beyond Meditation

Meditation is almost quieting the mind; this is about letting it scream.

Alexandra Roxo
September 22 2017
Functional Food

How To Navigate A Grocery Store Right Now, According To A Grocer

The best way to get in and out of the grocery store safely.

Abby Moore
March 31
Functional Food

Eat These 8 High-Protein Nuts For Balanced Blood Sugar & More Energy

Here's which nuts will satisfy your protein quota and which you should eat for other reasons.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 6 2019
3 Strategies For Actually Being Well-Rested This Holiday Season

How To Get Through The Holiday Season With Plenty Of Chill.

mindbodygreen
November 14 2018
Change-Makers

Eating Green: Beginners Guide to Sustainable Food Choices

If you’re skipping processed junk food packed in plastic bags for real food at the farmer’s market, you’re on the right track!

Vera Churilov
May 2 2011
Love

The Real Reason Why You Keep Dating Unavailable People

Buckle up—we're about to get pretty real here.

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
April 19 2019
Personal Growth

How Yoga Changed My Relationship With Food

From fad diets to flexible living—here's how I got where I am.

Nealy Fischer
October 6 2019
Integrative Health

Your Intermittent Fasting Plan For An Inflammation-Free Christmas

Because the holidays are the perfect time to experiment with fasting.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 22 2017
Routines

Have Downstairs Neighbors? Try This Quiet HIIT Workout At Home

Because your neighbors might not be enthused by your energetic squat jumps.

Nora Tobin
March 28

6 Fall Ingredients That Are Good For You + How To Use Them

I grew up in the Northeast, picking apples from the local orchards, and grapes from the vines in our backyard. On Saturday mornings, our house would...

Lori Kenyon Farley
October 14 2014
Friendships

6 Steps To Attract Great Things Into Your Life

As a doula with 13 years of experience, I've noticed a pattern toward the end of pregnancy: a woman goes through a "nesting period" where she has an...

Lori Bregman
December 9 2013
Love

4 Ways To Meet People IRL For Everyone Who's Over Dating Apps

Yes, finding dates in real life is still a thing!

Kelly Gonsalves
October 4 2019
Personal Growth

Dads Need Self-Care, Too: How 9 Real Fathers Prioritize Well-Being

Because sometimes putting yourself first is better for the whole family.

Emma Loewe
June 16 2019

5 Things I Wish People Would Stop Doing In Bikram Yoga

Turning up for a hot Bikram yoga class is one thing. Keeping your cool and observing proper etiquette in one is another. Try not to do any of the...

Low Lai Chow
May 12 2014
Love

The Real Reason You're Googling Your Date Beforehand & Why You Should Stop

We always say it's to get to know someone in advance or look for red flags. Here's the truth.

Clara Artschwager
June 15 2019
Recipes

Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Warm up with this satisfying vegan entrée, a healthy, vegetable-packed soup with a kick!

Allison Day
January 18 2015
Functional Food